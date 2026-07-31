These government payments are giving hundreds of dollars to eligible Canadians in August
Some benefits pay up to $1,500 per month!
A few government payments are going out to eligible Canadians in August.
That means you could receive hundreds or even thousands of dollars from the federal government this month.
Service Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency make payments for these benefits as direct deposits into bank accounts and paper cheques delivered to mailboxes.
All of the monthly benefits, including the Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan, have payment dates in August.
So, whether you're expecting a first payment this month or you regularly receive these benefits, here's what you need to know.
Canada Disability Benefit
Canada Disability Benefit payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.
It provides financial support to people with disabilities who are between the ages of 18 and 64.
Payment amounts for this federal benefit are based on your adjusted family net income.
The maximum monthly Canada Disability Benefit payment you can receive in August is $204.20.
The payment date is Thursday, August 20, 2026.
Canada Child Benefit
Canada Child Benefit payments are issued monthly by the CRA.
It's a monthly tax-free benefit that helps families with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age, and it can include additional amounts from related provincial and territorial programs.
Payment amounts are adjusted based on the number of children in your care, the age of your children and your adjusted family net income that was reported in your previous year's tax return.
With this month's payment, you can get up to:
- $679.75 for each child under six years of age
- $573.58 for each child six to 17 years of age
The payment date is Thursday, August 20, 2026.
Old Age Security
Old Age Security payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.
It's a taxable pension for those who are 65 years of age and older that can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement, allowances and other additional benefits.
The amount of money you get from the Old Age Security pension depends on the age you start receiving your pension, if you are over 75 years old and eligible for the increased pension, your net income, and how long you've lived in Canada.
For the August payment, the maximum Old Age Security amount is $751.97 at age 65 and $827.17 at age 75.
The payment date is Thursday, August 27, 2026.
Canada Pension Plan
Canada Pension Plan payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.
It's a monthly taxable benefit that replaces part of your income when you retire, and it can also include disability, children's and survivor benefits.
The amount of your retirement pension depends on the age you start receiving your pension, how much and for how long you contributed to the Canada Pension Plan and your earnings throughout your working life.
The maximum monthly Canada Pension Plan payment at age 65 is $1,507.65 for 2026.
The average monthly Canada Pension Plan payment for new beneficiaries at age 65 is $877.01 in August.
The payment date is Thursday, August 27, 2026.
Veteran disability benefits
Pain and Suffering Compensation and Disability Pension payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.
These veteran disability benefits are tax-free monthly payments that support the well-being of veterans.
The amount of money you get depends on the degree to which your condition is related to your service and the severity of your condition, including its impact on your quality of life.
Pain and Suffering Compensation can be received as a lifetime monthly payment or lump sum payment.
You can get $70.99 to $1,419.82 in August from the Pain and Suffering Compensation payment.
Disability Pension is a lifetime monthly benefit with higher monthly payment amounts if you have dependents like a spouse, a common-law partner and/or children.
You can get $175.67 to $3,513.48 if you're single or $43.92 to $878.37 if you have a spouse from the Disability Pension in August. An additional amount of $13.18 to $456.75 is paid out if you have children.
The payment date is Friday, August 28, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.