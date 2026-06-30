You can get hundreds of dollars from these government payments in July

The first Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment is going into bank accounts!

stacks of canadian $100, $50 and $20 banknotes

Canadian banknotes.

Mark Van Dam | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Many government payments are going out to Canadians in July.

That includes the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, the Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security, and more federal benefits.

Payments for the government benefits are issued as direct deposits and paper cheques by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Service Canada.

You could receive hundreds of dollars in July if you're eligible for these benefits.

So, here's what you need to know about the government payments, including the July payment dates and how much money you can get.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments are issued quarterly by the CRA.

Your benefit amount is based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status, and the number of children under 19 years old in your care who are eligible for the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, or both.

For July, the payment amounts are up to:

  • $169.75 if you are a single individual
  • $222.50 if you are married or have a common-law partner
  • $58.50 for each eligible child under the age of 19
  • $111.25 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family

The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment date is Friday, July 3, 2026.

Advanced Canada Workers Benefit

Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payments are issued three times a year by the CRA.

The amount you receive is based on your marital status, province or territory of residence, earned working income, adjusted family net income, eligible dependents and eligibility for the disability tax credit.

If you're entitled to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, you will get up to 50% of your Canada Workers Benefit as an advanced payment.

The Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payment date is Friday, July 10, 2026.

Canada Disability Benefit

Canada Disability Benefit payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.

Your benefit amount is based on your adjusted family net income.

For July, the maximum payment you can receive is $204.20.

The Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Canada Child Benefit

Canada Child Benefit payments are issued monthly by the CRA.

Your payment amounts are based on the number of children in your care, the age of your children, and your adjusted family net income reported in the previous year's tax return.

For July, you can get up to:

  • $679.75 per child under 6 years of age
  • $573.58 per child between six and 17 years of age

The Canada Child Benefit payment date is Monday, July 20, 2026.

Old Age Security

Old Age Security payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.

The amount of your Old Age Security pension depends on your age, income and residence in Canada.

For the July installment of this pension, the maximum payment amount is $751.97 at age 65 and $827.17 at age 75.

The Old Age Security payment date is Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Canada Pension Plan

Canada Pension Plan payments are issued monthly by Service Canada.

The amount of your retirement pension depends on your age, CPP contributions, and average earnings.

The maximum payment you can get at age 65 is $1,507.65 per month.

For July, the average Canada Pension Plan amount at age 65 is $877.01 for new beneficiaries.

The payment date is Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Veteran disability benefits

Pain and Suffering Compensation and Disability Pension payments for veterans are issued monthly by Service Canada.

The amount you receive depends on how your condition is related to your service and the severity of your condition, including its impact on your quality of life.

For July, you can get $70.99 to $1,419.82 with the Pain and Suffering Compensation payment.

You can get $175.67 to $3,513.48 if you're single or $43.92 to $878.37 if you have a spouse from the Disability Pension in July. There is an additional amount of $13.18 to $456.75 if you have children.

The veteran disability benefits payment date is Thursday, July 30, 2026.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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