These government payments are increasing in July and here's how much money you can get
Payments are made as direct deposits and cheques.
A few government payments are increasing in July, which means you could get more money soon.
That includes the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, Old Age Security, the Canada Child Benefit and other benefits.
Some benefits aren't based on the calendar year, even if payments are made each month. The benefit year is from July to June, not January to December, and that means payment amounts are updated every July.
These payments are administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Service Canada to eligible Canadians through direct deposits and cheques.
Here's what you need to know about the federal and provincial benefits that will have bigger payments starting in July.
Old Age Security
Old Age Security (OAS) will have a payment adjustment in July to reflect cost-of-living increases.
Based on the Consumer Price Index, OAS amounts will increase by 1.2% for payments between July and September.
The maximum OAS pension at age 65 is $751.96 per month in July, August and September. The maximum OAS pension at age 75 is $827.16 per month in July, August and September.
That's an increase of just under $10 from the previous three-month period.
Old Age Security payments are made every month.
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit
The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is replacing the GST/HST credit in July, and payment amounts will increase for the 2026-27 benefit year.
How much money you can get from the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is based on the information from your 2025 tax return.
For the payment period from July 2026 to June 2027, you could get up to:
- $679 if you are a single individual
- $890 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $234 for each eligible child under the age of 19
That's an increase of $146 if you're a single individual, $192 if you are married or have a common-law partner, and $50 for each eligible child under the age of 19 from the GST/HST credit during the previous benefit year.
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments are made in July, October, January and April.
Canada Child Benefit
Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment amounts are recalculated every July based on your adjusted family net income from the previous year.
This benefit is indexed to inflation, which means payment amounts will increase.
Your payments starting in July will be based on information from your 2025 tax return. But the amounts for the 2026-27 benefit year haven't been announced by the federal government yet.
CCB payments are made every month.
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit will increase for the 2026-27 benefit year.
If you're eligible for this benefit, your payment amount is based on your adjusted family net income reported on your 2025 federal income tax return.
For the benefit period from July 2026 to June 2027, the maximum Canada Disability Benefit amount you could receive is $204.20 per month.
That's an increase of $4.20 per month from the previous benefit year.
Canada Disability Benefit payments are made every month.
Ontario Trillium Benefit
There are three credits that make up the Ontario Trillium Benefit: the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit and Ontario Sales Tax Credit. Payment amounts will increase for the 2026-27 benefit year.
With the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, single individuals could get up to $189, and families could get up to $290.
That's an increase of $4 and $5, respectively, from the previous benefit year.
With the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, you could get a maximum of:
- $1,307 if you're between 18 and 64 years old
- $1,488 if you're 65 or older
- $290 if you live on a reserve or in a public long-term care home
- $25 for the time you lived in a designated college, university or private school residence in 2025
That's an increase of $24 if you're between 18 and 64 years old, $27 if you're 65 or older, and $5 if you live on a reserve or in a public long-term care home from the previous benefit year.
There is no increase in the amount you get for living in a school residence.
With the Ontario Sales Tax Credit, you could receive up to $378. Also, you could receive an additional amount of up to $378 for your spouse or common-law partner, and each dependent child who is under 19 years of age on the first day of the payment month.
That's an increase of $7 from the previous benefit year.
This program is funded by the Ontario government but administered by the CRA on behalf of the province. Ontario Trillium Benefit payments are made every month.
Alberta Child and Family Benefit
Payment amounts for the Alberta Child and Family Benefit are recalculated every July for the upcoming benefit year.
For the payment period from July 2026 to June 2027, you could receive:
- $1,529 for the first child
- $764 for the second child
- $764 for the third child
- $764 for the fourth child
That's an increase of $30, $45, $60 and $75, respectively, from the previous benefit year.
Also, families with a working income of more than $2,760 could receive an additional working income component of:
- $782 for the first child
- $712 for the second child
- $426 for the third child
- $141 for the fourth child
That's an increase of $15, $29, $37 and $40, respectively, from the previous benefit year.
This program is funded by the Alberta government but administered by the CRA on behalf of the province. Alberta Child and Family Benefit payments are made in August, November, February and May.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.