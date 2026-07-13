Canada Child Benefit payments in July are bigger and here's how much money you can get
This month's payment could be your only one for the entire benefit year.
You can get more money from the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment in July.
That's because amounts are going up this month and the entire 2026-27 benefit year.
The CCB is one of the government payments issued monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as direct deposits and cheques to eligible parents and caregivers.
With the payment amount increase starting in July, some Canadians can receive more than $8,000 or close to $7,000 annually.
So, here's what you need to know about the CCB this month, including the higher payment amounts and the July payment date.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment to help eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.
It can also include amounts for the child disability benefit and related provincial and territorial programs.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
You may be eligible for the CCB if you live with and care for a child who is under 18 years old.
Also, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and you or your spouse/common-law partner must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident, or individual who's registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.
You can't get the CCB for a foster child in your care who already receives the Children's Special Allowance.
Eligible parents and caregivers aren't automatically enrolled in this program.
You should apply for the CCB as soon as you or your spouse/common-law partner meet the eligibility criteria, and any of the following happens:
- your child is born
- a child starts to live with you, or returns to live with you after a temporary period with someone else
- you begin, end, or change a shared custody arrangement
- you get custody of a child
You can apply through a birth registration or through your online CRA My Account.
How much money can you get from the Canada Child Benefit?
If you're eligible for the CCB, the amount of money you receive is based on how many children are in your care, the age of the children, and your adjusted family net income.
July is the first month of the new 2026-27 benefit year, which is based on your 2025 adjusted family net income and indexed to inflation, so payment amounts are higher.
With the July payment, you can get up to:
- $679.75 for each child under six years of age
- $573.58 for each child 6 to 17 years of age
CCB payments are given at the maximum amounts if your adjusted family net income is less than $38,237.
If your income is more than $38,237 and up to $82,847, the amount is reduced by a percentage of your income greater than $38,237. The percentage changes based on the number of eligible children in your care.
If your income is over $82,847, the benefit is reduced by a fixed amount and an additional percentage of your income greater than $82,847. The fixed amount and percentage are based on the number of eligible children you have.
When is the next Canada Child Benefit payment date?
The next CCB payment date is Monday, July 20, 2026.
How do you get Canada Child Benefit payments?
CCB payments are issued via direct deposit or cheque, depending on your preferred payment method.
If you have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get the CBB payment automatically deposited into your bank account.
If you haven't signed up for direct deposit, you'll get the payment as a cheque delivered to your mailbox.
The payment in July will be your only payment for the 2026-27 benefit year if your total annual amount is less than $240. You'll receive the entire amount you're entitled to as a lump sum paid through direct deposit or cheque.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.