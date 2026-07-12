You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 8 of these 13 stunning summer spots
How many spots can you check off the list?
Ontario is home to so many incredible summer destinations, from pristine sandy beaches and sparkling lakes to charming small towns and scenic islands. Whether you're looking to relax by the water, explore the outdoors or discover a new hidden gem, there's no shortage of places to experience across the province.
With so many unforgettable destinations to choose from, only true Ontarians can say they've checked off at least eight of these 13 iconic summer spots.
How many have you visited? If there are still a few left on your list, there's no better time to plan a road trip and make the most of the season.
Muskoka
Why You Need To Go: A Muskoka getaway has become a quintessential part of summer in Ontario. Often called the "Hamptons of the North," this beloved region is known for its sparkling lakes, rugged landscapes, and picture-perfect cottage-country charm.
Beyond its iconic waterfront views, Muskoka is filled with charming communities, scenic parks and beautiful outdoor experiences. You can spend your days chasing waterfalls on hiking trails, relaxing at upscale spas, setting sail on lakes, or discovering quaint towns like Huntsville and Bracebridge.
With so many ways to soak up the season, it's easy to see why this area remains one of Ontario's most popular summer escapes.
Wasaga Beach
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 1 Jenetta St, Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: A summer in Ontario wouldn't be complete without spending a day at Wasaga Beach. This beloved lakeside destination draws visitors with its impressive stretch of sandy shoreline, offering 14 kilometres of beach to explore along the sparkling waters of Georgian Bay.
Recognized as the longest freshwater beach in the world, Wasaga Beach is divided into several unique sections, each offering its own atmosphere and scenery. After a day of swimming, relaxing and taking in the views, you can wander through the nearby town to browse local shops, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the laid-back beach-town vibe.
Niagara Falls
Why You Need To Go: One of Canada's most famous natural attractions, Niagara Falls is a bucket-list destination that deserves a spot on every Ontario road trip itinerary.
The powerful rushing waters create an unforgettable backdrop, while the surrounding area is filled with exciting attractions and experiences.
Summer is the perfect time to explore everything Niagara Falls has to offer, from taking in panoramic views aboard the SkyWheel and getting up close to the Falls on a boat cruise to enjoying local restaurants, the flying theatre, mini golf, scenic hiking trails, and more.
Thousand Islands
Why You Need To Go: Stretching between southeastern Ontario and northern New York State, the Thousand Islands is a breathtaking summer escape filled with scenic landscapes and dreamy experiences.
Described by its tourism website as a "sightseer's paradise," this picturesque region is known for its sparkling waterways, charming villages, hidden coves and one-of-a-kind attractions.
You can spend your days exploring storybook castles, cruising through the islands by boat or discovering charming waterfront communities like Kingston and Gananoque. With so much natural beauty and history to uncover, it's an enchanting destination for a summer getaway.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why you need to go: If a European-inspired escape is calling your name, you don't have to leave Ontario to find it. Niagara-on-the-Lake is a picturesque town filled with historic charm, flower-lined streets and beautifully preserved heritage buildings.
You can spend the day wandering past boutique shops, cozy cafés and farm-to-table restaurants as you soak up the town's old-world atmosphere.
The surrounding region is also renowned for its wineries, making it easy to pair a stroll through town with a vineyard visit for a tasting or a scenic afternoon among the vines.
Grand Bend
Why You Need To Go: Looking for a classic Ontario beach getaway? Grand Bend delivers with wide sandy shores, lively waterfront vibes and plenty of ways to make the most of a summer day on the shores of Lake Huron.
Described by Lambton Shores as "one of Canada's best beach towns," this popular destination offers beautiful stretches of sand, refreshing waters and charming local shops. Beyond the beach, you'll find a bustling main strip lined with restaurants, boutiques and nightlife, making it easy to keep the fun going long after you've left the shoreline.
Before heading home, be sure to stick around for one of Grand Bend's famous sunsets. As the sun dips below the horizon, the sky lights up with brilliant colours, creating a spectacular end to a summer day.
Kawartha Lakes
Why You Need To Go: Kawartha Lakes is a beautiful summer escape filled with sparkling lakes, charming communities and endless outdoor adventures.
This scenic region is home to more than 250 lakes, making it a perfect destination for swimming, boating, fishing and soaking up the sunshine by the water. You can explore charming towns like Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Falls, discover scenic trails, visit beaches, and enjoy peaceful days surrounded by nature.
Whether you're looking for a relaxing cottage getaway or an adventure-filled road trip, the Kawarthas offer a mix of small-town charm and natural beauty.
Toronto Islands
Price: $9.57 ferry fee per adult
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to travel far from the city to find a dreamy summer escape. Located just a short ferry ride from downtown Toronto, the Toronto Islands feel like a world away with sandy beaches, lush green spaces and stunning skyline views.
The collection of islands offers plenty of ways to enjoy a sunny day, from relaxing on the beach and biking along scenic pathways to renting a kayak or exploring the charming island neighbourhoods. You can also visit Centreville Amusement Park, enjoy a picnic by the water or take in one of the best views of the Toronto skyline.
With its mix of nature, recreation and unforgettable scenery, the Toronto Islands are a must-visit summer destination right in the heart of the city.
Tobermory
Why You Need To Go: With its turquoise waters and picturesque harbour, Tobermory feels like a whole other world. This iconic Bruce Peninsula destination is famous for its breathtaking scenery, turquoise waters and postcard-worthy waterfront that draw visitors back every summer.
The village is filled with charming shops, ice cream parlours and waterfront patios, making it an idyllic place to wander between outdoor adventures. Beyond the harbour, you'll find incredible natural attractions, including two national parks and the spectacular Flowerpot Island, where scenic hiking trails, towering limestone formations and crystal-clear waters create a breathtaking landscape.
No visit is complete without seeing the Grotto, one of Ontario's most iconic natural attractions. Explore the Bruce describes it as having "crystal-clear waters, dramatic caves and limestone cliffs overlooking Georgian Bay," making it a must-see stop on any Tobermory getaway.
Manitoulin Island
Why You Need To Go: The world's largest freshwater island, Manitoulin Island, is one of Ontario's most spectacular summer destinations. With scenic hiking trails, peaceful beaches and breathtaking landscapes, it's a beautiful place for a warm-weather escape.
You can reach the island by taking the ferry from Tobermory or by driving across the Little Current Swing Bridge.
Once there, you'll discover heritage lighthouses, cascading waterfalls, panoramic lookouts and beautiful white sand beaches that showcase the island's natural beauty at every turn.
Collingwood
Why You Need To Go: Nestled along the shores of Georgian Bay, Collingwood is a picturesque four-season destination that comes alive during the summer months. With waterfront views, historic streets and endless outdoor adventures, it's a magical spot for a weekend getaway.
You can wander through the charming downtown filled with boutique shops, cafés and restaurants before heading outdoors to explore nearby trails, beaches and scenic lookouts. The area is also a gateway to natural wonders like the Blue Mountains and the Niagara Escarpment, offering opportunities for hiking, cycling and taking in breathtaking views.
You can also head to the nearby Blue Mountain Village, where you'll find summer attractions like a mountain coaster and gondola rides, as well as stunning trails and outdoor events.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: With its soft sandy beaches and striking turquoise waters, Sandbanks Provincial Park is one of Ontario's most iconic summer destinations. The park is home to three popular beaches that, according to its website, "are among the best in Canada."
Sandbanks is famous for having the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation. The towering white sand dunes create a spectacular landscape that feels more like a tropical island than a provincial park in Ontario.
Each beach offers a different experience for visitors. Outlet Beach and Lakeshore Beach feature shallow, gently sloping water that's ideal for families and casual swimmers, while Dunes Beach has a steeper entry that is better suited to swimmers looking to enjoy the deeper water.
Stratford
Why You Need To Go: Stratford is a charming summer getaway that boasts unique experiences and small-town beauty. While it may be a city, its picturesque downtown, historic streets and old-world vibes give it the feel of a storybook village.
The warmer months are the perfect time to experience the renowned Stratford Festival, which runs from April to October and showcases a mix of Shakespearean classics and contemporary productions.
In addition to the theatre scene, you can spend your days strolling through colourful gardens, enjoying scenic patios, taking a paddleboat ride along the water and discovering the many hidden gems throughout the city.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.