15 affordable and high-quality items that I always buy at Dollarama
Don't miss out on these!
I shop at Dollarama often, and there are certain products I keep coming back for — items I genuinely refuse to buy anywhere else.
I get it, dollar store products can be hit or miss. But after years of shopping there, I've found plenty of items that perform just as well as their pricier counterparts, sometimes even better.
From toiletries to cleaning supplies and snacks, Dollarama has become my go-to for items that cost a fraction of the price elsewhere but are just as good.
Here are the 15 things I always pick up at Dollarama because they're both affordable and high-quality.
Kitchen tools
Kitchen tools at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'm constantly trying out new recipes, and whenever I need a new tool or gadget in my kitchen, I head to Dollarama first.
The kitchen section never ceases to amaze me because it's constantly stocked with new, useful items you would pay way more for at any other store.
If you need something new, like a grater, baking sheet, or cutting board, check Dollarama first because they probably have it.
Cleaning supplies
Cleaning supplies at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're not buying cleaning supplies at Dollarama, you're overpaying.
Dollarama sells all the cleaning supplies you could possibly ever need. From disinfectants to dish soaps and laundry detergents, the discount store even carries popular items like Windex and Lysol.
Hair clips
Hair clips at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
While not everything in the beauty section at Dollarama is the best quality, I stand by the hair clips. I have purchased many different ones from the store and haven't had any issues so far. I especially love the ones seen in the photo and use them daily.
Glassware
A cute martini glass at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I like adding to my dishware collection from time to time, and Dollarama is where I buy a lot of it.
The store frequently brings in new designs, and it's hard to pass up a cute mug or glass for a few bucks.
I have way more cups and cocktail glasses than I actually need.
Toiletry bags
Toiletry bags at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're heading for vacation and are in need of a new toiletry bag, then Dollarama is the place to go.
The store always has an assortment of colourful bags. I'm guilty of buying new ones every now and then as I wait for my next (unplanned) trip. Like mugs, I have an unnecessarily large collection of toiletry bags thanks to Dollarama.
Snacks
Chips at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Every Dollarama trip ends in the snack section.
From chips to chocolate and crackers, it's hard to just go with one option at the discount store. Dollarama carries a variety of brands, from popular ones like SunChips to dupes like these Dollarama-branded kettle chips, which are just as good as other ones you'd find at a grocery store.
Clothing hangers
Clothing hangers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Clothing hangers are one of those items I need, but I don't want to waste my money on them. That's why I always stock up at Dollarama, because I don't think you can get hangers cheaper anywhere else.
Soap
Soap refill at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'm a sucker for nice-smelling soap in a cute dispenser, like the ones you find at Homesense. However, I can't go back to Homesense every time I need soap.
I now go to Dollarama for soap refills, and it's much friendlier on my wallet. There aren't as many scent options, but I'm fine with what they have!
Party and gift supplies
Candles and tissue paper at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're not getting candles, balloons, gift bags and tissue paper at Dollarama, may I ask why?
The store has gift bags of all sizes and tissue paper in every colour you could ever need, and at a much more reasonable price.
Cards
Cards at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Sticking to the theme of party and gift supplies, have you checked out Dollarama's card section? If you haven't, you're missing out because the store sells cards for every occasion.
For $1, you can get a funny birthday card or a sweet anniversary card for your partner. Cards are seriously overpriced anywhere else, and the Dollarama ones are just as nice for less.
Organization items
Glass jars and bins at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I love an organized kitchen pantry, bathroom cupboard or closet, and it's all possible thanks to Dollarama.
Anytime I'm organizing a new space, I check what the discount store has first because they have bins, jars and containers in many different sizes. These glass jars are aesthetically pleasing, which makes my organized pantry look that much better.
Random house necessities
Super glue and an outlet wall tap at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If I ever need random household things like super glue, an outlet wall tap, an extension cable, or tape, it means a trip to Dollarama because what other store sells four tubes of super glue for $1.25? I refuse to overpay for random things like these when I don't have to.
Napkins
Napkins at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I like having napkins on my dining table at all times, so I'm constantly restocking these basic white ones from Dollarama. Whether it's for a dinner party or simply having a family dinner every night, these napkins are the perfect size for a napkin holder and are of great quality.
Dishes
A serving platter and bowls at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Just like cups and cocktail glasses, I like checking Dollarama's section for plates and serving dishes. You can find so many nice dishes at Dollarama, and the quality is amazing for the price.
I've purchased many dishes at Dollarama over the years, and they look just as good as when I bought them.
Facial tissues
Facial tisses at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I like having facial tissues in my purse, car, diaper bag — you name it! Especially now that I have a toddler, having tissues on hand is a must.
These come in an eight-pack for $2.25, and the Fluffs brand is just as good as Kleenex.
While there are many items I like at Dollarama, not everything the store sells is great quality. I've put together a list of Dollarama items I've been disappointed by and refuse to buy anymore.
Then there are the Dollarama finds that actually surprised me once I tested them out, like certain electronics.
After years of shopping there, I've learned it's always worth checking. You really never know what you'll find.
Happy shopping!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.