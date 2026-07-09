A government benefit is offering additional payments of $150 to eligible Canadians

This extra amount could boost your monthly payments to over $350!

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Canadian money.

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

One of the government payments in Canada will soon offer additional amounts to eligible individuals.

You could get $150 with the new extra payments of this federal benefit!

It was recently announced that the Canada Disability Benefit, which is administered by Service Canada, will include a supplemental payment.

This is meant to help offset the cost of obtaining the Disability Tax Credit that you're required to have to be eligible for the federal disability benefit.

The supplemental payment starts in September 2026, and the amount is fixed at $150. If you're entitled to receive it, you'll get a lump sum payment.

You could receive this additional amount for every approved Disability Tax Credit certificate that qualifies you for a monthly Canada Disability Benefit payment.

That's because some individuals may need to reapply for the tax credit, while others may not be required to.

If your notice of the Disability Tax Credit approval doesn't have an expiry date, you do not need to submit another Disability Tax Credit application unless the federal government asks you to. If your notice has an expiry date, you have to reapply at the end of that period.

Individuals who received a Canada Disability Benefit payment before September 2026 are still eligible for the supplemental amount, even if they don't receive payments anymore. That includes Canadians who received a one-time lump sum payment in July.

You aren't required to apply to get the new supplemental payment.

From July 2026 to June 2027, the maximum monthly Canada Disability Benefit amount you could receive is $204.20.

So, this supplemental amount could boost your monthly payment to more than $350 when you need to apply for the Disability Tax Credit.

To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit:

  • you must be between 18 and 64 years old
  • you must have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit
  • you must be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
  • you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable) must have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
  • you must be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, an individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person, or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months

The first Canada Disability Benefit payment date after the introduction of the supplemental payment is Thursday, September 17, 2026.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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