This government benefit is giving payments of more than $200 to eligible Canadians in July
Payment amounts just increased!
July payments of the Canada Disability Benefit are being deposited into bank accounts and delivered to mailboxes soon.
You could get more than $200 now that the amounts have increased for the 2026-27 benefit year.
Service Canada administers this government payment to eligible Canadians each month.
Whether you're expecting your first payment or you've received payments for a while, here's what you need to know about the Canada Disability Benefit, including the July payment date and higher benefit amounts.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit provides financial support to people with disabilities who are 18 to 64 years old.
Who is eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit?
To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:
- be between 18 and 64 years old
- have been approved for the disability tax credit
- have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
- be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months
You're not automatically enrolled in the program when you meet the eligibility requirements.
You have to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit. Then, if you qualify for payments, you'll start receiving payments the month after your application is received and approved.
How much money can you get from the Canada Disability Benefit?
Payment amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status, whether you and/or your spouse/common-law partner have working income, and whether you and your spouse/common-law partner are both receiving this benefit.
Also, the Canada Disability Benefit is adjusted for inflation each year to align with changes in the cost of living. Your benefit payment will increase if the cost of living goes up, but it won't decrease if the cost of living goes down.
Canada Disability Benefit payments will be higher starting in July 2026.
From July 2026 to June 2027, the maximum amount you could receive is $204.20 per month. That works out to a maximum of $2,450.40 for the entire benefit year.
If you recently applied and were approved for the Canada Disability Benefit, you could get retroactive payments from when Service Canada received your application, but not for any months you were eligible before June 2025.
When is the next Canada Disability Benefit payment date?
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, July 16, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Disability Benefit payments?
You can receive Canada Disability Benefit payments as a direct deposit into your bank account or a cheque that's mailed to you.
If you don't have direct deposit set up but want to receive payments that way, you can contact Service Canada or complete a direct deposit request form and mail it or drop it off at a Service Canada office.
This July payment could be your only Canada Disability Benefit payment for the 2026-27 benefit period.
That's because you get a single lump sum payment instead of monthly payments if your total benefit amount from July 1 to June 30 is $240 or less.
To keep receiving the Canada Disability Benefit, you must meet the eligibility requirements and file your tax return by the April 30 deadline each year. Service Canada will review your information every year to determine if you're still eligible, so you don't have to reapply.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.