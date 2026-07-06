Republican to introduce bill prompting trade investigation of Canadian booze bans

Republican bill targets Canadian booze bans
Republican bill targets Canadian booze bans
A half-empty shelf of American whiskey is pictured at the 100 Queens Quay East LCBO in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
Writer

A Republican congresswoman for New York says she is introducing legislation to compel the United States Trade Representative to conduct an investigation into Canadian provinces that are not purchasing American alcohol.

In a news release, Claudia Tenney says she will introduce the Combating Attacks on our National Alcoholic Drinks by Allies Act — or CANADA Act — today to prompt an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

She says Canadian provinces cannot be allowed to hold American wineries, breweries, and distilleries hostage and attempt to ransom them.

Provincial liquor boards stopped purchasing American alcohol last year in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats of annexation.

While Saskatchewan and Alberta have returned American booze to the shelves, major purchasing provinces like Ontario and Quebec have not resumed stocking U.S. alcohol.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters in Washington last month he would welcome back American alcohol once the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade is renewed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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