Ambassador tells Canada to don 'sales hat' after Trump questions future of trade pact

U.S. ambassador tells Canada to put on 'sales hat'
U.S. ambassador tells Canada to put on 'sales hat'
U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra participates in an interview at the United States Embassy in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The United States' top diplomat in Canada says when U.S. President Donald Trump says he doesn't need anything from America's northern neighbour, the president is actually looking for ways to collaborate.

Speaking at the U.S.-Canada Summit in Toronto today, U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra says America has "a tremendous amount" of things they need.

He pointed to Canadian potash, saying there aren't a lot of other places the United States can get the key ingredient for fertilizer.

Hoekstra says it's also more desirable for the United States to get resources like oil from Alberta and automobiles from Ontario.

He says Ottawa should put on its "sales hat" and make a case that it's better for the United States to work with Canada.

The comments come after Trump Wednesday said he is "not looking to renew" the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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