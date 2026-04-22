U.S. can't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney

Carney says the U.S. can't dictate the terms of trade talks ahead of CUSMA review
U.S. can't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney
Prime Minister Mark Carney makes his way to Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, April 21, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the United States won't dictate the terms of negotiations on the continental trade deal, but it will take time to reach an agreement.

Carney was responding to a Radio-Canada report citing officials who said Americans are imposing an "entry fee" on trade talks with Canada and are demanding concessions before negotiations begin. 

Janice Charette, Canada's chief trade negotiator with the U.S., said on Tuesday Canada already has made significant concessions by dropping the digital services tax, issuing millions of dollars in refunds to tech companies and ending retaliatory tariffs.

A recent report from the Office of the United States Trade Representative cites some provinces not stocking American alcohol and high tariffs on some American dairy products as trade irritants with Canada.

Carney has promised to protect Canada's supply management system for dairy, poultry and eggs during free trade talks with the U.S.

The U.S. is also pushing back against the "Buy Canadian" policy, which gives priority to Canadian products and workers on projects worth more than $25 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

— With files from Catherine Morrison

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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