This tiny lakeside village in Ontario with quaint shops and cafes feels like a summer dream
It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.
Summer is all about lake views, sun-filled patios, and charming waterfront towns waiting to be explored. If you're looking for a cute, warm-weather day trip, you'll want to keep this little Ontario community in mind.
Nestled along the shores of a shining lake, the town boasts scenic views, several cute shops, and quintessential summer vibes.
Bala is an enchanting Muskoka village on the edge of Lake Muskoka and Moon River, just over 2 hours from Toronto.
It's home to cozy boutiques, waterfront eateries, and unique experiences, making it an idyllic spot for a day trip or weekend getaway.
While the town itself is small, it has several attractions to explore.
You can check out local art at the Red Canoe Gallery or get a taste of Canadian literature at Bala's Museum, where you can learn about author Lucy Maud Montgomery's time in the village and the experiences that helped inspire her iconic novel, Anne of Green Gables.
Don't miss a stop at The KEE to Bala, a beloved Muskoka concert venue known for its live music and performances throughout the season.
If you're feeling hungry, you can head to The Pearl Muskoka, where you'll find an artisanal market and snack bar complete with local goods and dishes in a cozy cottage-country setting.
Or, head to Jack & Stella, a modern general store serving up coffee, drinks, food, and more. You can also enjoy comfort foods and drinks at Bala Falls Pub.
Feel like chasing waterfalls? You don't need to go far for picturesque views. Bala Falls is located in the heart of the town, and you can relax and watch the rushing water tumble into the Moon River.
Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is another must-visit, located just a short drive from the town.
The location is known for its autumn Cranberry Plunge experience, but summer is also a great time to visit this spot. You can sip local wines during a tasting, explore the property's scenic trails, and cozy up on the patio with cheese boards and other dishes.
Outside of Bala, the Muskoka area boasts other nearby towns like Gravenhurst, Huntsville, and Port Carling, where you'll find more waterfront views and charming shops.
With its waterfront views and cozy cottage atmosphere, Bala has "summer escape" written all over it.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.