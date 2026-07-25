Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 24 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
We have a jackpot winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 24 have been released.
There is a $25 million jackpot in this Lotto Max draw, along with Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each.
If you bought tickets for Friday's draw, you should check your numbers because the jackpot and a few Maxplus prizes have been won!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the winning ticket and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 24 are 5, 7, 8, 22, 30, 36 and 37, with 2 as the bonus number.
There is a winner of this $25 million jackpot!
The winning ticket has been sold in Ontario, specifically Oxford County, which is between London and Brantford.
Also, two of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won in Ontario and Quebec.
So, that means the next Lotto Max draw on July 28 will offer a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 21 were 1, 7, 18, 19, 38, 48 and 52. The bonus number was 29.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw.
Two of the Maxplus prizes were won, but one of the $100,000 prizes was split between two tickets. The three winning tickets for this draw were purchased in B.C. and Ontario.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.