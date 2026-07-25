Federal government rejects expansion of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport
The federal government has rejected Ontario's plan to expand Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to accommodate jets on a longer runway.
Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says public consultations that ended Friday heard feedback on a range of issues, including transportation, economics and quality of life.
MacKinnon says the government won't pursue any plans that will infringe on public spaces, cause more noise, have significant environmental impacts or hinder the building of housing in Toronto.
He says the government is "exclusively" focused on the approved safety upgrades that are now taking place at the airport.
Mayor Olivia Chow thanked Prime Minister Mark Carney and MacKinnon for "listening to the people of Toronto."
Chow also called on the province to "return the city's land," after Premier Doug Ford's government recently passed legislation to take over the city's spot in a tripartite agreement that governs Billy Bishop airport.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.
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