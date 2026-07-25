Federal government rejects expansion of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport

Ottawa rejects Billy Bishop expansion
Ottawa rejects Billy Bishop expansion
People arrive at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The federal government has rejected Ontario's plan to expand Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to accommodate jets on a longer runway.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says public consultations that ended Friday heard feedback on a range of issues, including transportation, economics and quality of life.

MacKinnon says the government won't pursue any plans that will infringe on public spaces, cause more noise, have significant environmental impacts or hinder the building of housing in Toronto.

He says the government is "exclusively" focused on the approved safety upgrades that are now taking place at the airport.

Mayor Olivia Chow thanked Prime Minister Mark Carney and MacKinnon for "listening to the people of Toronto."

Chow also called on the province to "return the city's land," after Premier Doug Ford's government recently passed legislation to take over the city's spot in a tripartite agreement that governs Billy Bishop airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's fall forecast reveals which days it will be snowy in these provinces

You might see the first snow of the season before November.

17 Kirkland Signature household items at Costco that are dupes of name-brand products

A lot of the Kirkland versions also cost less!

Destruction of properties near Clinton may be worst in B.C.'s fire season so far

Properties destroyed to Clinton, B.C., wildfire

I compared pizza slices from Costco and Loblaws to see which one comes out on top

🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕

Ontario's fall forecast says there will be snow and cooler temperatures on these days

A cooler-than-normal season is forecast.

You could be part of an $8 million class action lawsuit if you bought beef in Canada

This is related to alleged price fixing.

Trump hitting countries, including Canada, with forced labour tariffs

Trump implements forced labour tariffs

16 products I will always buy at Dollarama because they're high-quality and affordable

Why spend more when you don't have to? 💰

I'm a Toronto local and here's my definitive ranking of the best neighbourhoods in the city

Planning a move?