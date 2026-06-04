Carney has not formed opinion on Ford's island airport expansion vision in Toronto
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he has not formed an opinion on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's plan to expand Toronto's island airport.
Carney says he wants to wait for broad consultations, which are set to begin soon, to conclude before deciding on the proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.
Ford has said the federal government is on board, but the Carney government has been noncommittal publicly.
Meanwhile, Ford says the rest of the Toronto Islands should be left untouched after the province took over the city’s stake in Billy Bishop.
The province passed legislation last month that allows it to take over all the land on the islands where the airport is located.
But the province says it will work with the city to only use land needed to expand the airport despite the language in the legislation.
The new legislation also allowed the province to take Toronto's spot in a tripartite agreement governing the land to Ontario, an agreement that was between the city, the federal government and the Toronto Port Authority, which is a federal agency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.
By Elissa Mendes and Liam Casey | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.