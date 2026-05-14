Sale of ports, airports could fund projects: PM

Carney says he's open to selling infrastructure like airports to finance projects
Sale of ports, airports could fund projects: PM
Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government is open to selling public assets if the proceeds could help fund new infrastructure.

The November federal budget and April spring economic statement both mention exploring new ownership options for the country's federally owned airports.

A transport ministry discussion paper published last week on ports and trade suggests the government is also open to amalgamating "some key ports" while selling others.

Carney says he doesn't see selling ports as "a top priority" but the government will be transparent about plans to "recycle" existing assets to fund new projects.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said late last month the government is in the early stages of exploring sales of airports, with the goal of improving the passenger experience and efficiency of air travel.

The minister added he wasn't sure if a decision had been made on whether money from any airport sale would go toward financing the government's $25 billion Canada Strong Fund, which was announced just before the spring economic update.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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