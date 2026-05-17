I went shopping at 3 of Ontario's biggest grocery stores and one is unquestionably better
Eat, drink, and shop smart.
Ontario grocery stores have some serious range, from stripped-down and basic spots to more frilly, elevated experiences. One major grocery chain has risen above the rest, though, as the best place to do your weekly haul.
Trust me on this, because I've done the legwork for you.
My qualifications? I absolutely LOVE a grocery shop. Something about browsing product aisles, inspecting produce, and dreaming up different recipes gives me a sense of creative fulfillment — that, and I need food to survive, you know? And don't even get me started on the thrill of perusing endless stalls at a farmer's market.
There are plenty of independent shops I love, but for this piece, I hit up the big three (Metro, No Frills, and Loblaws) to get the down-low on which grocery store is the best.
Metro
The "M" in Metro stands for "mediocre."
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
This Canadian chain has taken a page from the Loblaws playbook: in-house private-label brands, loyalty rewards, and a homegrown history.
Irrésistible and Selection offer all the everyday essentials you'd need, like orange juice, bacon, potato chips, you name it — but if I'm being honest, the quality just didn't blow me away.
In fact, that's kind of how I felt about the whole Metro experience. It's adequate, but not mind-blowing. Obviously, I didn't visit every single Metro store in the province, but the ones I did check out were clean, well-stocked, and reasonably well-priced (as well-priced as things can be, given this cost of living, am I right?).
They're strategically located and have all the basics you'd need to stock your fridge and pantry, but if you want to take advantage of seasonal produce, specialty items, and protein options beyond just chicken breasts and ground turkey, I'd suggest heading elsewhere.
If I were to compare it to something, I'd describe Metro as a cheese pizza: crowd-pleasing, unpretentious, and hits the spot in a pinch, but certainly not enough when I'm feeling especially peckish.
Rating: 7/10
Loblaws
Your one-stop-shop for all your snack board needs.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
No article on Ontario grocery stores would be complete without visiting Loblaws.
We all know the brand is (to put it mildly) polarizing at the moment, but in my experience, the product selection at these stores is honestly unparalleled.
Where else can you buy ridiculous things like chestnuts, brightly-hued dragonfruit, freshly-picked chanterelles, and oysters straight from PEI while perusing a full-on cheese wall?
But the impressive selection cuts both ways: I've seen wilted produce, overripe avocados, and berries verging on mushy, as well as pantry staples nearing expiration dates, likely due to a combination of overstock and high prices that have customers shopping for their everyday stuff elsewhere.
As an everyday stop-and-shop, it's outrageous — the prices of most items I was shopping for were generally the highest here, among the three spots I visited. But when I'm in the market for excellent cheese (and don't have the time or the funds to splurge at Cheese Boutique), charcuterie, international spices, healthy snacks, and other fancy-schmancy eats — Loblaws is my go-to spot.
Whether it's a by-product of the massive square footage or company policy, I've always found it to be a reliable place to find unusual, niche, and international ingredients. Harissa, rice flour, chickpea potato chips, you need it, Loblaws probably has it.
Rating: 8.5/10
No Frills
We love a freshness guarantee.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
At last, we've arrived at the Goldilocks of grocery stores! Prices here are shockingly good — some of the exact same items were several dollars cheaper here than any other spot I visited.
Though the selection was admittedly smaller than Loblaws', No Frills manages to strike a balance between great food options and freshness. Not a single overripe avocado in sight when I went!
It was like walking into a film set: crisp, verdant veggies neatly arranged along refrigerated shelves, generous stacks of dips, cheeses, and deli meats, and so many snacks it made my head spin.
But there was one major standout feature that earned No Frills the top spot on this list: its unique approach to the cost-of-living crisis. Sure, we're all hoping stores will just magically drop their prices one day, but while we wait for that wish to come true, No Frills will price-match products from a major supermarket competitor. For that, I'm willing to trade the cheese wall.
Rating: 10/10
Figuring out where to shop for food isn't always easy. There are so many factors to consider, like prices, product quality, and selection (because there's nothing worse than having to make a special trip for that one ingredient that no other store seems to carry).
Throw in price-fixing scandals, supply chain issues, and changing consumer habits, and you've got yourself a recipe for chaos. I'm not saying any one store or chain is perfect, but I think the LEAST these big companies can do is give us fresh, healthy food options at reasonable prices. Sounds doable, right? So the next time I head out to stock up my fridge, that's exactly what I'll keep in mind before grabbing my reusable bags and replenishing my stores.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.