Canadians think these grocery stores have the lowest prices so we compared costs of 9 basics

The price difference between the most and least expensive totals is $22! 🛒

exterior of food basics store in ontario with green white and yellow sign. right: no frills store aisle

Food Basics store in Ontario. Right: Aisle in No Frills store.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canadian shoppers recently told Narcity which grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices.

So, we decided to compare the costs of a few essential food products to find out which retailers are cheaper.

Here are the top five grocery stores that have the lowest prices, according to Canadians:

  1. No Frills
  2. Giant Tiger
  3. Walmart
  4. Food Basics
  5. FreshCo

Narcity checked store flyers of those retailers for the same or similar products and compared regular prices, not sale prices.

We also broke down the cost of each item based on how much you get, which we refer to as the "price per," since stores have different product sizes.

Now, let's get into the price comparisons for each product and the total basket costs at No Frills, Giant Tiger, Walmart, Food Basics and FreshCo!

Sliced bread

No Frills: $3.49 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread — $0.51 per 100 grams

Giant Tiger: $2.50 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread — $0.37 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.98 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread — $0.44 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $3.69 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.54 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $3.49 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.51 per 100 grams

Strawberries

No Frills: $3.99 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $0.87 per 100 grams

Giant Tiger: $2.83 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $0.62 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.84 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $0.62 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $4.99 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $1.09 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $5.99 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $1.31 per 100 grams

Potatoes

No Frills: $3.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.08 per 100 grams

Giant Tiger: $4.97 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.21 per 100 grams

Walmart: $4.97 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.21 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $4.99 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.21 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $6.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.15 per 100 grams

Eggs

No Frills: $9.54 for a 30-pack of No Name medium white eggs — $0.31 per egg

Giant Tiger: $9.07 for a 30-pack of Burnbrae Farms medium white eggs — $0.30 per egg

Walmart: $9.18 for a 30-pack of Great Value medium white eggs — $0.30 per egg

Food Basics: $3.79 for a 12-pack of Selection medium white eggs — $0.31 per egg

FreshCo: $9.69 for a 30-pack of Compliments medium white eggs — $0.32 per egg

Cheese

No Frills: $10 for a 700-gram block of No Name marble cheese — $1.42 per 100 grams

Giant Tiger: $5.47 for a 400-gram block of Giant Value marble cheese — $1.36 per 100 grams

Walmart: $5.48 for a 400-gram block of Great Value marble cheese — $1.37 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $6.19 for a 400-gram block of Selection marble cheese — $1.54 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $5.99 for a 400-gram block of Compliments marble cheese — $1.49 per 100 grams

Ground coffee

No Frills: $26.99 for a 794-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $3.39 per 100 grams

Giant Tiger: $14.47 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $4.25 per 100 grams

Walmart: $9.97 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $2.93 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $14.99 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $4.40 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $13.99 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $4.11 per 100 grams

Cereal

No Frills: $10 for a 1.3-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.76 per 100 grams

Giant Tiger: $6.97 for a 725-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.96 per 100 grams

Walmart: $9.94 for a 1.3-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.76 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $6.99 for a 725-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.96 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $6.99 for a 725-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.96 per 100 grams

Granola bars

No Frills: $2.29 for a 120-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars — $1.90 per 100 grams

Giant Tiger: $3.77 for a 130-gram box of Nature Valley chocolate chip granola bars — $2.90 per 100 grams

Walmart: $13.44 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars — $1.40 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $2.99 for a 120-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars — $2.49 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $14.79 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars — $1.54 per 100 grams

Sparkling water

No Frills: $7.75 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.18 per 100 millilitres

Giant Tiger: $7.25 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.17 per 100 millilitres

Walmart: $6.98 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.16 per 100 millilitres

Food Basics: $6.99 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.16 per 100 millilitres

FreshCo: $7.49 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.17 per 100 millilitres

TOTALS

Let's get into the total costs at No Frills, Giant Tiger, Walmart, Food Basics and FreshCo.

Here are the basket totals for all nine products:

  • No Frills: $78.04
  • Giant Tiger: $57.30
  • Walmart: $65.78
  • Food Basics: $55.61
  • FreshCo: $75.41

There's a significant difference between the total at No Frills, which is the most expensive, and Food Basics, which is the cheapest. It's $22.43 cheaper for all nine products at Food Basics.

Here are the "price per" totals:

  • No Frills: $9.42
  • Giant Tiger: $11.14
  • Walmart: $8.19
  • Food Basics: $11.70
  • FreshCo: $11.50

Even though No Frills has the most expensive total basket price, it has the second cheapest "price per" total.

The difference between Walmart, the store with the cheapest "price" per total, and Food Basics, the store with the most expensive "price per" total, is $3.51.

Food Basics has not only the cheapest basket total but also the most expensive "price per" total!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

grocery stores in canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

We shopped for 11 essentials at grocery stores in Canada to find the cheapest basket

There is a difference of almost $83 between the most and least expensive totals. 👀

We compared the new Costco flyer to No Frills, Food Basics & FreshCo to find the best deals

Costco isn't the cheapest store for every product! 👀

We compared the new Costco flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals

Can grocery stores beat Costco's prices?

I did my grocery shopping at Safeway, Superstore, and Choices — the costs were so different

Here's where to shop if you want to save money.👇💸

This dreamy Ontario destination has 70 km of silky shores and crystal-water beaches

It's a little slice of paradise.

Four Canadians on cruise with suspected outbreak

Four Canadians on cruise ship that was hit by suspected hantavirus outbreak: firm

Canada's 2026 census is happening now and you can be fined if you don't participate

Some census offences have fines up to $1,000.

7 high-paying TTC jobs that get you up to $50 an hour or $195,000 a year

Trades workers get extra pay! 🤑

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for May are going out early and here's when you get money

Eligible Ontarians can get hundreds of dollars from this benefit. 💸

Toronto woman seeks court exemption to access MAID

Toronto woman asks court for emergency relief to receive medically assisted death

Vancouver Sea-Doo rider hurt after hitting whale

Sea-Doo rider hurt after slamming into whale off Vancouver, animal's fate unclear

Canadians being asked to complete 2026 census

Canadians being asked to complete 2026 census as letters are mailed out

Tumbler Ridge, B.C., victim to get another surgery

Maya Gebala's mom hopes 5th surgery on Tumbler Ridge, B.C., victim could be her last

Louise Arbour, Canada's next governor general

From Supreme Court justice to governor general: who is Louise Arbour?