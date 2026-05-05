Canadians think these grocery stores have the lowest prices so we compared costs of 9 basics
The price difference between the most and least expensive totals is $22! 🛒
Canadian shoppers recently told Narcity which grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices.
So, we decided to compare the costs of a few essential food products to find out which retailers are cheaper.
Here are the top five grocery stores that have the lowest prices, according to Canadians:
- No Frills
- Giant Tiger
- Walmart
- Food Basics
- FreshCo
Narcity checked store flyers of those retailers for the same or similar products and compared regular prices, not sale prices.
We also broke down the cost of each item based on how much you get, which we refer to as the "price per," since stores have different product sizes.
Now, let's get into the price comparisons for each product and the total basket costs at No Frills, Giant Tiger, Walmart, Food Basics and FreshCo!
Sliced bread
No Frills: $3.49 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread — $0.51 per 100 grams
Giant Tiger: $2.50 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread — $0.37 per 100 grams
Walmart: $2.98 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread — $0.44 per 100 grams
Food Basics: $3.69 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.54 per 100 grams
FreshCo: $3.49 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.51 per 100 grams
Strawberries
No Frills: $3.99 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $0.87 per 100 grams
Giant Tiger: $2.83 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $0.62 per 100 grams
Walmart: $2.84 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $0.62 per 100 grams
Food Basics: $4.99 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $1.09 per 100 grams
FreshCo: $5.99 for a 454-gram pack of strawberries — $1.31 per 100 grams
Potatoes
No Frills: $3.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.08 per 100 grams
Giant Tiger: $4.97 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.21 per 100 grams
Walmart: $4.97 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.21 per 100 grams
Food Basics: $4.99 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.21 per 100 grams
FreshCo: $6.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.15 per 100 grams
Eggs
No Frills: $9.54 for a 30-pack of No Name medium white eggs — $0.31 per egg
Giant Tiger: $9.07 for a 30-pack of Burnbrae Farms medium white eggs — $0.30 per egg
Walmart: $9.18 for a 30-pack of Great Value medium white eggs — $0.30 per egg
Food Basics: $3.79 for a 12-pack of Selection medium white eggs — $0.31 per egg
FreshCo: $9.69 for a 30-pack of Compliments medium white eggs — $0.32 per egg
Cheese
No Frills: $10 for a 700-gram block of No Name marble cheese — $1.42 per 100 grams
Giant Tiger: $5.47 for a 400-gram block of Giant Value marble cheese — $1.36 per 100 grams
Walmart: $5.48 for a 400-gram block of Great Value marble cheese — $1.37 per 100 grams
Food Basics: $6.19 for a 400-gram block of Selection marble cheese — $1.54 per 100 grams
FreshCo: $5.99 for a 400-gram block of Compliments marble cheese — $1.49 per 100 grams
Ground coffee
No Frills: $26.99 for a 794-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $3.39 per 100 grams
Giant Tiger: $14.47 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $4.25 per 100 grams
Walmart: $9.97 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $2.93 per 100 grams
Food Basics: $14.99 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $4.40 per 100 grams
FreshCo: $13.99 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks ground coffee — $4.11 per 100 grams
Cereal
No Frills: $10 for a 1.3-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.76 per 100 grams
Giant Tiger: $6.97 for a 725-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.96 per 100 grams
Walmart: $9.94 for a 1.3-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.76 per 100 grams
Food Basics: $6.99 for a 725-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.96 per 100 grams
FreshCo: $6.99 for a 725-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios — $0.96 per 100 grams
Granola bars
No Frills: $2.29 for a 120-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars — $1.90 per 100 grams
Giant Tiger: $3.77 for a 130-gram box of Nature Valley chocolate chip granola bars — $2.90 per 100 grams
Walmart: $13.44 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars — $1.40 per 100 grams
Food Basics: $2.99 for a 120-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars — $2.49 per 100 grams
FreshCo: $14.79 for a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars — $1.54 per 100 grams
Sparkling water
No Frills: $7.75 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.18 per 100 millilitres
Giant Tiger: $7.25 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.17 per 100 millilitres
Walmart: $6.98 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.16 per 100 millilitres
Food Basics: $6.99 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.16 per 100 millilitres
FreshCo: $7.49 for a 12-pack of 355-millilitre cans of Bubly sparkling water — $0.17 per 100 millilitres
TOTALS
Let's get into the total costs at No Frills, Giant Tiger, Walmart, Food Basics and FreshCo.
Here are the basket totals for all nine products:
- No Frills: $78.04
- Giant Tiger: $57.30
- Walmart: $65.78
- Food Basics: $55.61
- FreshCo: $75.41
There's a significant difference between the total at No Frills, which is the most expensive, and Food Basics, which is the cheapest. It's $22.43 cheaper for all nine products at Food Basics.
Here are the "price per" totals:
- No Frills: $9.42
- Giant Tiger: $11.14
- Walmart: $8.19
- Food Basics: $11.70
- FreshCo: $11.50
Even though No Frills has the most expensive total basket price, it has the second cheapest "price per" total.
The difference between Walmart, the store with the cheapest "price" per total, and Food Basics, the store with the most expensive "price per" total, is $3.51.
Food Basics has not only the cheapest basket total but also the most expensive "price per" total!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.