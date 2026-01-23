We compared the new Costco flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals

Can grocery stores beat Costco's prices?

exterior of costco store in alberta. right: products in dairy section fridge at walmart store in ontario

Costco store in Alberta. Right: Products at a Walmart store in Ontario.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime, Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The new flyer at Costco has so many discounted products, but are the deals better than what you can get with flyers at grocery stores in Canada?

Well, we compared it to this week's flyers at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys to find out.

Costco's flyer has deals available until February 1 or February 15, while grocery store flyers have savings available until January 28.

We looked through all the flyers to see what Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys have on sale right now.

Then, we selected more than a dozen items to compare prices and find the best deals.

If the same products weren't available at these stores, we selected similar items from different brands.

We also broke down the price of the item by how much you get because Costco products are often bigger than grocery store items.

Now, here are the price comparisons for 16 products that are on sale with Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers right now.

Coffee pods

Costco: $43.99 ($54.99) for an 80-pack of Van Houtte Original House Blend K-Cups — $0.54 per pod

Sobeys: $39.99 for a 48-pack of Van Houtte Original House Blend K-Cups — $0.83 per pod

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Cereal

Costco: $7.99 ($9.99) for a 1.1-kilogram box of Kellogg's Froot Loops cereal — $0.72 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $8.99 ($11.99) for an 825-gram box of Kellogg's Froot Loops cereal — $1.08 per 100 grams

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Hummus

Costco: $7.99 ($9.99) for two 675-gram tubs of Fontaine Santé roasted red pepper hummus — $0.59 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $3.50 ($4) for a 227-gram tub of President's Choice hummus — $1.54 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.98 ($3.74) for a 227-gram tub of Your Fresh Market hummus — $1.31 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $4.29 ($4.79) for a 227-gram tub of Summer Fresh hummus — $1.88 per 100 grams

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Cheese

Costco: $11.99 ($14.99) for a 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature marble cheddar cheese — $1.04 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $7.49 for a 400-gram block of Cracker Barrel marble cheese — $1.87 per 100 grams

Walmart: $6.48 ($7.48) for a 400-gram block of Cracker Barrel marble cheese — $1.62 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $9.97 for a 740-gram block of Cracker Barrel marble cheese — $1.34 per 100 grams

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Pizza Pockets

Costco: $17.49 ($21.49) for 30 pack of Pillsbury pepperoni and bacon Pizza Pops Supremo — $0.58 per pizza pocket

Sobeys: $7.29 for six pack of McCain pepperoni Pizza Pockets — $1.21 per pizza pocket

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Dumplings

Costco: $11.99 ($14.99) for a 1.91-kilogram pack of Siwin chicken and vegetable potstickers — $0.62 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $4.48 ($6) for a 250-gram pack of Sum-m chicken dumplings — $1.79 per 100 grams

Walmart: $4.66 ($7.47) for a 587-gram pack of O'Tasty dumplings — $0.79 per 100 grams

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Greek yogurt

Costco: $14.49 ($18.49) for 24 cups that are 100 grams each of Oikos 3% Greek yogurt — $0.69 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $6.50 ($7.50) for a 650-gram tub of Oikos Greek yogurt — $1 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $10.99 for 1.5-kilogram tub Oikos Greek yogurt — $0.73 per 100 grams

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Dried pasta

Costco: $9.99 ($12.99) for nine 500-gram bags of Antonio Amato pasta — $0.22 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $5 for two 410-gram boxes of Barilla pasta — $0.60 per 100 grams

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Pasta sauce

Costco: $12.99 ($16.99) for two 770-millilitre jars of Rao's marinara sauce — $0.89 per 100 millilitres

Loblaws: $5 for a 600-millilitre jar of Classico Tomato & Basil pasta sauce — $0.75 per 100 millilitres

Walmart: $2.97 ($3.27) for a 600-millilitre jar of Classico pasta sauce — $0.45 per 100 millilitres

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Walmart

Tuna

Costco: $13.49 ($17.49) for six 184-gram cans of Ocean's flaked white albacore tuna — $1.22 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $2.50 ($3.50) for a 170-gram can of Cloverleaf albacore flaked white tuna — $1.47 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $1.49 for a 170-gram can of Cloverleaf skipjack flaked light tuna — $0.87 per 100 grams

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Sobeys

Aluminum foil

Costco: $12.99 ($16.99) for three 100-foot rolls of Alcan Classic Plus aluminum foil — $0.04 per foot

Walmart: $4.77 for one 50-foot roll of Alcan aluminum foil — $0.09 per foot

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Tissues

Costco: $21.99 ($27.99) for 21 boxes of Scotties Premium two-ply facial tissues — $1.04 per box

Sobeys: $6.49 for six boxes of Scotties facial tissues — $1.08 per box

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Toilet paper

Costco: $25.99 ($32.49) for 30 roll pack of Charmin Ultra Soft two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.86 per roll

Loblaws: $18 for 12 roll pack of Charmin Ultra Soft two-ply bath tissue — $1.50 per roll

Sobeys: $19.99 for 12 roll pack of Charmin toilet paper — $1.66 per roll

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Laundry detergent pods

Costco: $27.99 ($34.99) for a 79-pack of Tide Pods Hygienic Clean laundry detergent — $0.35 per pod

Loblaws: $21 ($22) for a 76-pack of Tide Pods Free & Gentle laundry detergent — $0.27 per pod

Walmart: $28.97 ($32.97) for a 63-pack of Tide Pods Free & Gentle laundry detergent — $0.45 per pod

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Loblaws

Laundry beads

Costco: $19.99 ($24.99) for a 1.13-kilogram bottle of Downy Unstopables Fresh in-wash scent booster — $1.76 per 100 grams

Walmart: $15.97 ($19.97) for a 680-gram bottle of Downy Unstopables Fresh in-wash scent beads — $2.34 per 100 grams

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

Dishwasher detergent 

Costco: $27.99 ($34.99) for 176 tabs of Finish Quantum Everyday dishwasher detergent — $0.15 per tab

Walmart: $9.87 ($12.77) for 26 tabs of Finish Quantum Ultimate dishwashing detergent — $0.37 per tab

WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

grocery stores in canadaloblaws canadawalmart canadacostco canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

We compared Costco's new flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals

Do you think Walmart gives Costco a run for its money? 👀

19 Costco products that are cheaper than items at Walmart and other grocery stores

You get the most bag for your buck when you buy these products at Costco. 🛒

We compared a basket of 11 items at Costco, Loblaws, Sobeys & Walmart and prices vary so much

The difference between the most and least expensive totals is $79.73! 👀

Canadians think these grocery stores are the most expensive so we checked prices to find out

Where will you pay the most for products?

Zellers plans to open new stores across Canada and here's what the locations could be like

The iconic Canadian retailer is focusing on affordability and nostalgia!

Toronto's population is officially shrinking — Here's where everyone is moving to

What's leading Toronto's sudden exodus? 😳

A winter storm is forecast to drop 20 to 30 cm in Toronto and the GTA this weekend

Snow squalls off Lake Ontario could cause whiteout conditions.

Old Age Security for January 2026 goes out soon and payments are increasing

New year, new OAS rates! 💸

CSIS is hiring post-secondary students for these jobs that pay up to $34 an hour

You can work in finance, HR, engineering, communications, IT or other areas.

The best employers in Canada for 2026 were ranked and Ontario companies made the list

So many universities and local governments are top employers this year!

Lotto Max winner bought an online ticket and won the $14 million jackpot

She didn't find out until she got a phone call. 👀

BC's 2026 spring weather forecast is out now and it's probably not what you're hoping for

Here's what to expect from the season ahead!

Snooki dubbed this 'Canada Shore' cast member the 'Vinny of the house' and he's from Ontario

"That was pretty sick to hear"

Ontario's spring forecast calls for snow and cooler temperatures in parts of the province

If you've been waiting for warm weather, you'll have to wait a bit longer!