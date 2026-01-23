We compared the new Costco flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals
Can grocery stores beat Costco's prices?
The new flyer at Costco has so many discounted products, but are the deals better than what you can get with flyers at grocery stores in Canada?
Well, we compared it to this week's flyers at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys to find out.
Costco's flyer has deals available until February 1 or February 15, while grocery store flyers have savings available until January 28.
We looked through all the flyers to see what Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys have on sale right now.
Then, we selected more than a dozen items to compare prices and find the best deals.
If the same products weren't available at these stores, we selected similar items from different brands.
We also broke down the price of the item by how much you get because Costco products are often bigger than grocery store items.
Now, here are the price comparisons for 16 products that are on sale with Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers right now.
Coffee pods
Costco: $43.99 (
$54.99) for an 80-pack of Van Houtte Original House Blend K-Cups — $0.54 per pod
Sobeys: $39.99 for a 48-pack of Van Houtte Original House Blend K-Cups — $0.83 per pod
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Cereal
Costco: $7.99 (
$9.99) for a 1.1-kilogram box of Kellogg's Froot Loops cereal — $0.72 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $8.99 (
$11.99) for an 825-gram box of Kellogg's Froot Loops cereal — $1.08 per 100 grams
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Hummus
Costco: $7.99 (
$9.99) for two 675-gram tubs of Fontaine Santé roasted red pepper hummus — $0.59 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $3.50 (
$4) for a 227-gram tub of President's Choice hummus — $1.54 per 100 grams
Walmart: $2.98 (
$3.74) for a 227-gram tub of Your Fresh Market hummus — $1.31 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $4.29 (
$4.79) for a 227-gram tub of Summer Fresh hummus — $1.88 per 100 grams
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Cheese
Costco: $11.99 (
$14.99) for a 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature marble cheddar cheese — $1.04 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $7.49 for a 400-gram block of Cracker Barrel marble cheese — $1.87 per 100 grams
Walmart: $6.48 (
$7.48) for a 400-gram block of Cracker Barrel marble cheese — $1.62 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $9.97 for a 740-gram block of Cracker Barrel marble cheese — $1.34 per 100 grams
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Pizza Pockets
Costco: $17.49 (
$21.49) for 30 pack of Pillsbury pepperoni and bacon Pizza Pops Supremo — $0.58 per pizza pocket
Sobeys: $7.29 for six pack of McCain pepperoni Pizza Pockets — $1.21 per pizza pocket
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Dumplings
Costco: $11.99 (
$14.99) for a 1.91-kilogram pack of Siwin chicken and vegetable potstickers — $0.62 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $4.48 (
$6) for a 250-gram pack of Sum-m chicken dumplings — $1.79 per 100 grams
Walmart: $4.66 (
$7.47) for a 587-gram pack of O'Tasty dumplings — $0.79 per 100 grams
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Greek yogurt
Costco: $14.49 (
$18.49) for 24 cups that are 100 grams each of Oikos 3% Greek yogurt — $0.69 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $6.50 (
$7.50) for a 650-gram tub of Oikos Greek yogurt — $1 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $10.99 for 1.5-kilogram tub Oikos Greek yogurt — $0.73 per 100 grams
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Dried pasta
Costco: $9.99 (
$12.99) for nine 500-gram bags of Antonio Amato pasta — $0.22 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $5 for two 410-gram boxes of Barilla pasta — $0.60 per 100 grams
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Pasta sauce
Costco: $12.99 (
$16.99) for two 770-millilitre jars of Rao's marinara sauce — $0.89 per 100 millilitres
Loblaws: $5 for a 600-millilitre jar of Classico Tomato & Basil pasta sauce — $0.75 per 100 millilitres
Walmart: $2.97 (
$3.27) for a 600-millilitre jar of Classico pasta sauce — $0.45 per 100 millilitres
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Walmart
Tuna
Costco: $13.49 (
$17.49) for six 184-gram cans of Ocean's flaked white albacore tuna — $1.22 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $2.50 (
$3.50) for a 170-gram can of Cloverleaf albacore flaked white tuna — $1.47 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $1.49 for a 170-gram can of Cloverleaf skipjack flaked light tuna — $0.87 per 100 grams
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Sobeys
Aluminum foil
Costco: $12.99 (
$16.99) for three 100-foot rolls of Alcan Classic Plus aluminum foil — $0.04 per foot
Walmart: $4.77 for one 50-foot roll of Alcan aluminum foil — $0.09 per foot
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Tissues
Costco: $21.99 (
$27.99) for 21 boxes of Scotties Premium two-ply facial tissues — $1.04 per box
Sobeys: $6.49 for six boxes of Scotties facial tissues — $1.08 per box
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Toilet paper
Costco: $25.99 (
$32.49) for 30 roll pack of Charmin Ultra Soft two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.86 per roll
Loblaws: $18 for 12 roll pack of Charmin Ultra Soft two-ply bath tissue — $1.50 per roll
Sobeys: $19.99 for 12 roll pack of Charmin toilet paper — $1.66 per roll
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Laundry detergent pods
Costco: $27.99 (
$34.99) for a 79-pack of Tide Pods Hygienic Clean laundry detergent — $0.35 per pod
Loblaws: $21 (
$22) for a 76-pack of Tide Pods Free & Gentle laundry detergent — $0.27 per pod
Walmart: $28.97 (
$32.97) for a 63-pack of Tide Pods Free & Gentle laundry detergent — $0.45 per pod
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Loblaws
Laundry beads
Costco: $19.99 (
$24.99) for a 1.13-kilogram bottle of Downy Unstopables Fresh in-wash scent booster — $1.76 per 100 grams
Walmart: $15.97 (
$19.97) for a 680-gram bottle of Downy Unstopables Fresh in-wash scent beads — $2.34 per 100 grams
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
Dishwasher detergent
Costco: $27.99 (
$34.99) for 176 tabs of Finish Quantum Everyday dishwasher detergent — $0.15 per tab
Walmart: $9.87 (
$12.77) for 26 tabs of Finish Quantum Ultimate dishwashing detergent — $0.37 per tab
WHICH STORE HAS THE BETTER DEAL? Costco
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.