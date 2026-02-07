We shopped for 11 essentials at grocery stores in Canada to find the cheapest basket

There is a difference of almost $83 between the most and least expensive totals. 👀

loaves of bread on racks at costco. right: packs of tomatoes at a loblaws store

Bread at Costco. Right: Tomatoes at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte
Senior Writer

We went to grocery stores in Canada and shopped for the same food products at each retailer.

Then, we added up the totals to find out if the cheapest basket is at Costco, Loblaws, Walmart or Sobeys.

There is a difference of almost $83 between the most and least expensive totals!

We selected items that are typically essentials and must-buys when grocery shopping, like fruit, vegetables, bread, water, and others.

Since products can be different sizes between retailers, we also broke down the "price per" costs.

Now, let's get into the price comparison for these 11 essential grocery products and the total costs for each store.

Bread

Costco: $6.99 for three 675-gram loaves of Dempster's bread — $0.34 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $4.49 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.66 per 100 grams

Walmart: $3.34 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.49 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $3.99 for a 675-gram loaf of Dempster's bread — $0.59 per 100 grams

Blueberries

Costco: $8.99 for a 510-gram pack of blueberries — $1.76 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $7 for a 340-gram pack of blueberries — $2.05 per 100 grams

Walmart: $4.97 for a 312-gram pack of blueberries — $1.59 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $5.99 for a 340-gram pack of blueberries — $1.76 per 100 grams

Raspberries

Costco: $5.69 for a 340-gram pack of raspberries — $1.93 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $9.50 for a 340-gram pack of raspberries — $2.79 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.84 for a 170-gram pack of raspberries — $1.67 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $3.97 for a 170-gram pack of raspberries — $2.33 per 100 grams

Potatoes

Costco: $7.99 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of yellow potatoes — $0.17 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $6 for a 4.54-kilogram bag of Farmers Market yellow potatoes — $0.13 per 100 grams

Walmart: $4.97 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of Your Fresh Market yellow potatoes — $0.21 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $5.99 for a 2.27-kilogram bag of Compliments yellow potatoes — $0.26 per 100 grams

Tomatoes

Costco: $7.99 for a 749-gram pack of strawberry tomatoes — $1.06 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $8 for a 567-gram pack of cherry tomatoes — $1.41 per 100 grams

Walmart: $6.97 for a 681-gram pack of grape tomatoes — $1.02 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $9.99 for a 680-gram pack of grape tomatoes — $1.46 per 100 grams

Butter

Costco: $5.79 for a 475-gram block of Natrel butter — $1.21 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $7.99 for a 475-gram block of Lactancia butter — $1.68 per 100 grams

Walmart: $5.48 for a 475-gram block of Neilson butter — $1.15 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $7.99 for a 475-gram block of Gay Lea butter — $1.68 per 100 grams

Water

Costco: $27.99 for a case of 24 500-millilitre bottles of San Pellegrino carbonated water — $0.23 per 100 millilitres

Loblaws: $9.49 for a case of six 500-millilitre bottles of San Pellegrino carbonated water — $0.31 per 100 millilitres

Walmart: $8.98 for a case of six 500-millilitre bottles of San Pellegrino carbonated water — $0.29 per 100 millilitres

Sobeys: $2.99 for a one-litre bottle of San Pellegrino carbonated water — $0.29 per 100 millilitres

Olive oil

Costco: $22.99 for a two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil — $1.14 per 100 millilitres

Loblaws: $10 for a 750-millilitre bottle of No Name extra virgin olive oil — $1.33 per 100 millilitres

Walmart: $5.97 for a 500-millilitre bottle of Great Value extra virgin olive oil — $1.19 per 100 millilitres

Sobeys: $28.99 for a two-litre bottle of Compliments extra virgin olive oil — $1.44 per 100 millilitres

Dried pasta

Costco: $12.99 for a pack of nine 500-gram bags of Antonio Amato pasta — $0.28 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $2.99 for a 410-gram box of Barilla pasta — $0.72 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.44 for a 410-gram box of Barilla pasta — $0.59 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $2.99 for a 410-gram box of Barilla pasta — $0.72 per 100 grams

Granola bars

Costco: $14.99 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars — $0.97 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $11.49 for a 576-gram box of President's Choice chocolate chip granola bars — $1.99 per 100 grams

Walmart: $6.97 for a 630-gram box of Great Value chocolate chip granola bars — $1.10 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $9.99 for a 630-gram box of Compliments chocolate chip granola bars — $1.58 per 100 grams

Coffee

Costco: $27.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee — $2.47 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $30.99 for a 793-gram bag of Starbucks French roast coffee — $3.90 per 100 grams

Walmart: $14.47 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks French roast coffee — $4.25 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $15.49 for a 340-gram bag of Starbucks French roast coffee — $4.55 per 100 grams

TOTALS

Now that we've compared prices for each product, here are the total basket costs, before tax:

  • Costco: $150.39
  • Loblaws: $107.94
  • Walmart: $67.40
  • Sobeys: $98.37

Costco has the most expensive total for these 11 essential items, and Walmart has the cheapest basket total.

There is an $82.99 difference between the most expensive and least expensive totals!

Walmart is also way cheaper than Sobeys, the store with the third most expensive total. There's a $30.97 difference.

But the difference is smaller when you look at the "price per" totals, so you can see how much bang for your buck you get.

  • Costco: $11.56
  • Loblaws: $16.97
  • Walmart: $13.55
  • Sobeys: $16.66

Loblaws has the most expensive "price per" total, followed by Sobeys, then Walmart.

Even though Costco has the biggest basket — well, cart, since there are only big carts at Costco — total for these 11 essential products, it actually has the cheapest "price per" total.

That's because Costco has bigger price tags since the products are bulk-sized and bigger than many items at grocery stores.

There's only a $5.41 difference between the most expensive and least expensive "price per" totals.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

