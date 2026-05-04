Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for May are going out early and here's when you get money

Eligible Ontarians can get hundreds of dollars from this benefit. 💸

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Canadian banknotes.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) has early payments in May.

You can get hundreds of dollars from the provincial benefit soon.

This government payment is legislated and funded by the province of Ontario but administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on behalf of the provincial government.

If you're eligible, you can expect to get money deposited into your bank account or sent as a cheque through the mail this week.

Here's what you need to know about the OTB in May, including the early payment date, eligibility, payment amounts, and more.

What is the Ontario Trillium Benefit?

The OTB is a tax-free payment for eligible low to moderate-income Ontario residents to help them pay for energy costs, along with sales and property taxes.

It's a combined payment of the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, and Ontario Sales Tax Credit.

Who is eligible for the Ontario Trillium Benefit?

You need to be eligible for at least one of the three credits to receive the OTB.

To qualify for the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, you must be a resident of Northern Ontario on December 31, 2024, and at least one of the following at some time before June 1, 2026:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • have or previously had a spouse or common-law partner
  • a parent who lives or previously lived with your child

Also, in 2024, you must have:

  • rented or paid property tax for your main residence
  • lived on a reserve and paid for your home energy costs
  • lived in a public long-term care home (for example, a seniors' home) and you paid for a portion of your accommodation

To qualify for the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, you must be a resident of Ontario on December 31, 2024, and at least one of the following at some time before June 1, 2026:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • currently or previously married or in a common-law relationship
  • a parent who lives or previously lived with your child

Also, in 2024, at least one of the following applied to you:

  • you paid property tax for your main residence
  • you rented, and your landlord was required to pay property tax for your main residence
  • you lived on a reserve and paid for your home energy costs
  • you lived in a public long-term care home and paid an amount for your accommodation

To qualify for the Ontario Sales Tax Credit, at some time before June 1, 2026, you must be an Ontario resident and at least one of the following:

  • 19 years of age or older
  • currently or previously married or in a common-law relationship
  • a parent who lives or previously lived with your child

How much money can you get from the Ontario Trillium Benefit?

Your OTB is calculated for the year from July 2025 to June 2026, then divided into 12 payments if you choose to get the benefit monthly rather than as a lump sum.

The yearly amount for the Northern Ontario Energy Credit is:

  • up to $185 for single individuals
  • up to $285 for families

The yearly amount for the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit is:

  • $1,283 if you are between 18 and 64 years old
  • $1,461 if you are 65 or older
  • $285 if you live on a reserve or in a public long-term care home
  • $25 for the time you lived in a designated college, university or private school residence in 2024

The yearly amount for the Ontario Sales Tax Credit is:

  • up to $371
  • an additional amount of up to $371 for your spouse or common-law partner and each dependent child who is under 19 years of age on the 1st of the payment month

Your annual OTB totals can be thousands of dollars, depending on your family situation, your income, and whether you're eligible for all three credits.

If you are older than 19 years of age, are married, have two children and live in northern Ontario, the benefit amount for the year could be $3,052, which would mean you get $254 per month.

If you're single, over 19 years old, and don't live in northern Ontario, the annual benefit amount could be $1,654, which would mean you get $137 per month.

But you can have a lower benefit amount if you're not eligible for all three credits.

If your annual amount is more than $2 but less than $10, it will automatically be increased to $10.

When is the next Ontario Trillium Benefit payment date?

The next OTB payment date is Friday, May 8, 2026.

This benefit goes out on the 10th of the month unless that day is a weekend or a stat holiday. Because May 10 is a Sunday, the payment for this month will be in bank accounts and mailboxes earlier than usual.

How do you receive Ontario Trillium Benefit payments?

Since the CRA issues the OTB on behalf of the provincial government, you get payments from the CRA rather than the province of Ontario.

You get the OTB by filing your tax return and completing the provincial section of your tax return package. Based on the information in your tax return, the CRA determines your eligibility and tells you if you're entitled to receive the OTB.

You won't receive an OTB payment in May if your annual benefit amount is $360 or less. Instead, you'll get a lump sum payment in July.

There is a choice between monthly payments or a single payment in June if you qualify for more than $360 annually. So, you'll only get an OTB payment in May if you selected the monthly option.

If you get your tax refund and other benefits from the CRA through direct deposit, you'll also get your OTB payment as a direct deposit into your bank account.

If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll receive your OTB payment by cheque through the mail.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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