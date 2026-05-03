Mark Carney calls alleged privacy breach in Alberta deeply concerning

Carney calls alleged privacy breach concerning
An Edmonton city councillor says he and his team are helping a woman facing intimate partner violence relocate with her children after her address was leaked in an alleged privacy breach by a separatist group.
Councillor Aaron Paquette, who represents the Dene ward in Edmonton's northeast, says he is also hearing from others whose safety and lives have been affected after the group Centurion Project publicly distributed a list naming nearly three million electors in Alberta and their addresses.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says in a weekend statement that the alleged privacy breach is deeply concerning and he expects Elections Alberta and the RCMP to work thoroughly and expeditiously to assess the causes, and to pursue appropriate actions against those responsible.
He says the rights of Canadians and the integrity of the democratic processes needs to be protected with vigilance.
Last week, Elections Alberta announced it is investigating the Centurion Project after it published the list in an app.
The app has since been taken down and the Centurion Project has said it will comply with Elections Alberta's investigation, which, among things, is looking look into how the group got a hold of the list.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2026.
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