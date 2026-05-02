This storybook small town 1 hour from Toronto was named one of Canada's best spots to live

It has two beaches and a quaint downtown.

A person sitting by a river. Right: A historic street.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you've ever dreamed of small-town living, this quaint Ontario spot might be calling your name. With its cozy shops and riverside charm, it's a beautiful place to put down roots, and readers say it's one of the best spots to live in the country.

We asked Narcity Canada's Facebook followers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this charming Ontario village was one of the picks.

Perched along the shores of Lake Ontario, Port Hope is a quaint small town just about an hour outside Toronto.

If you're drawn to old-world charm, this is the place to be. According to Northumberland Tourism, it's home to the "best-preserved heritage main street" in the province, and it feels like stepping into another era.

You can spend your days strolling past historic storefronts, popping into charming local shops and admiring the beautifully preserved 19th-century architecture that lines the streets.

Another highlight of Port Hope is its shoreline. The town is home to two sandy stretches, East Beach and West Beach, where the shoreline meets sparkling water, making them ideal spots to cool off on a warm summer day.

Even with its small-town feel, there's still plenty to see and do. You can catch a performance at the historic Capitol Theatre or venture just outside town to nearby farms like Haute Goat for a fun rural escape.

As described on the Port Hope website, the community offers "an ideal quality of life" with "a variety of wonderful amenities and excellent services, a distinctively preserved downtown, locally owned and operated businesses, rolling hills and farmland to explore and so much more."

You can enjoy something new each season, from "spending summer evenings at the beach, picking up fresh veggies at the Farmers' Market and wandering around a sparkling downtown in the winter."

According to Zolo, the average house price in Port Hope was $796,868 in April 2026.

With its charming downtown shops and scenic waterfront setting, this small town just outside Toronto is a dream spot to settle down for readers.

Port Hope Tourism Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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