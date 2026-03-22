This small town 1 hour from Toronto has a postcard-worthy main street with quaint shops

You don't need to go far to discover small-town charm.

A historic town. Right: A person standing on a main street.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to go far from the city to discover a quaint small town brimming with charm. Offering old-world streets lined with historic buildings, cute boutiques, and beautiful riverside views, this town has no shortage of cozy, storybook vibes.

Just over an hour from Toronto, you can discover Port Hope, a village perched along the shores of Lake Ontario that oozes old-world charm.

It's been called "one of the cutest small towns in Ontario" and is home to the "best-preserved heritage main street" in the province, according to Northumberland Tourism.

As you stroll through town, you'll find rows of historic buildings and brick storefronts dating back to the 1800s, making you feel like you've stepped into another era.

If you're craving some time by the water, the town has two sandy beaches along Lake Ontario. East Beach and West Beach both offer stretches of shoreline where visitors can swim, walk along the sand, or sit and watch the waves roll in.

Beyond the waterfront, there's a lot to explore around town.

Walton Street features many local restaurants, cafés, and boutiques to explore, including spots like Dreamer's Café and Milly's Market.

You can catch a live performance at the historic Capitol Theatre or visit the Art Gallery of Northumberland to see unique exhibits and local works. There are scenic trails that wind along the Ganaraska River if you'd like to enjoy some time in nature.

You might even recognize parts of the town, as its historic streets have served as filming locations for a variety of productions, including the horror film It. You can take a self-guided tour around the area to discover locations featured on television.

With its quaint downtown, independent shops, scenic beaches and beautiful surroundings, this lakeside town is a charming escape just outside the city.

Port Hope Tourism Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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