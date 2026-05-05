Canada's 2026 census is happening now and you can be fined if you don't participate

Some census offences have fines up to $1,000.

statistics canada census package with other mail on a table

Census package in the mail.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

Statistics Canada is now conducting the 2026 census across the country.

You might not know that failing to complete the census questionnaire, providing inaccurate information, and other offences can cost you money.

Canada's Census of Population and Census of Agriculture are conducted every five years.

The information collected produces statistics that communities, businesses and governments use to plan services, develop programs, and make decisions about employment, schools, public transportation, hospitals and more.

It was announced on May 4 that the 2026 census has begun, which means households and farm businesses across the country are now receiving census invitation letters in the mail.

The letter includes instructions for how to complete the questionnaire and a unique 16-digit secure code that allows respondents to access and complete the questionnaire online.

Your responses for the census are collected under the authority of the Statistics Act and are kept confidential.

By law, every household must complete a 2026 Census of Population questionnaire, and every farm operator must complete the 2026 Census of Agriculture questionnaire.

There are fines under the Statistics Act for refusing to complete the census, providing false or misleading information, and obstructing Statistics Canada employees.

Anyone is guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to receive a fine of no more than $500 for refusing or neglecting to provide any requested information to the best of their knowledge and belief.

You can also be fined up to $500 if you refuse to provide any requested information when it's required and as it's required.

If you knowingly give false or misleading information or practice "any other deception," you are guilty of an offence under the Statistics Act and liable upon conviction for a fine of up to $500.

Every person is guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to receive a fine of no more than $1,000 for refusing to grant access to records.

If you have any documents or records maintained in any municipal office, corporation, business or organization that are requested in relation to the Statistics Act and refuse or neglect to give access to the information to anyone authorized by the Chief Statistician, you can be fined.

Also, you can be fined up to $1,000 if you wilfully obstruct or seek to obstruct any person who is employed under this Act, which includes census workers.

The deadline to respond to the census questionnaire is Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

statistics canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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