Alberta separatists set to deliver petition

Alberta separatists set to deliver thousands of signatures on petition for referendum
Alberta separatists set to deliver petition
A person wears an Alberta First hat while taking part in signing a petition that seeks to have a referendum on Alberta separation in Stony Plain, Alta., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

A group of Alberta separatists gathering signatures to trigger a referendum on pulling the province out of Confederation is set to hand in its petition sheets today.

Mitch Sylvestre, the head of Stay Free Alberta, says it plans to deliver the thousands of names to Elections Alberta's head office in Edmonton.

More than a month ago, Sylvestre said the group had already collected much more than the approximate 178,000 signatures required since it started in January.

The question of separation could go on a provincewide ballot as early as October, as Premier Danielle Smith has said she would move forward if enough names are gathered and verified.

However, the petition could face another hurdle.

An Edmonton judge is expected to rule this week on a court challenge launched by a group of Alberta First Nations that say the petition violates treaty rights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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