16 products that have a better value at Costco than at Dollarama

You can actually get more bang for your buck at the wholesale retailer.

boxes of kirkland signature chocolate covered granola bars at costco. right: jars of kraft peanut butter on shelves at dollarama

Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

With grocery costs in Canada, you might be looking for cheaper prices.

There are many products at Costco, including peanut butter, tea, cereal, granola bars, chocolate and more, that offer better value than items at Dollarama.

If you or someone you know has a Costco membership, buying these products at the wholesale retailer can actually save you money.

That's because the prices work out to a better deal at Costco, and you don't have to shop as often because the items are bulk-sized.

So, here's what you need to know about these items at Costco Canada and Dollarama stores.

Kraft peanut butter

jars of Kraft peanut butter at Costco. \u200bRight: jars of Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.

Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter for $10.49, which works out to $0.52 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has a 500-gram jar of Kraft peanut butter for $4, which breaks down to $0.80 per 100 grams.

Tetley orange pekoe tea

person holding box of \u200bTetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: boxes of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.49 for a 945-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea with 300 tea bags at Costco.

That means you pay $1.42 per 100 grams and $0.04 per tea bag.

It costs $2.75 for a 113-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea with 36 tea bags at Dollarama.

That's $2.43 per 100 grams and $0.07 per tea bag.

You pay less per 100 grams and per tea bag for the product at Costco.

Almond beverage

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature almond beverage at Costco. Right: bottles of Silk almond beverage on shelves at Dollarama.

Kirkland Signature almond beverage at Costco. Right: Silk almond beverage at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a box of six 946-millilitre bottles of unsweetened Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99 at Costco.

That works out to a cost of $0.21 per 100 millilitres and $1.99 per bottle.

It costs $2.75 for a 946-millilitre bottle of unsweetened name-brand Silk almond beverage at Dollarama.

That breaks down to $0.29 per 100 millilitres.

So, buying in bulk at Costco means each bottle is $0.76 cheaper.

Honey Nut Cheerios

boxes of \u200bHoney Nut Cheerios at Costco. Right: boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.

Honey Nut Cheerios at Costco. Right: Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $9.99 for a 1.51-kilogram box of Honey Nut Cheerios at Costco, which means you pay $0.66 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, it costs $2.75 for a 292-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios at Costco, which works out to $0.94 per 100 grams.

The bulk-sized box of cereal at Costco has a better value than the regular-sized box at Dollarama.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

boxes of \u200bCinnamon Toast Crunch at Costco. Right: boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Dollarama.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Costco. Right: Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.3-kilogram box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch for $10.99 at Costco.

That price breaks down to a cost of $0.84 per 100 grams.

You can get a 354-gram box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Dollarama for $3.75.

That works out to $1.05 per 100 grams.

Harvest Crunch granola cereal

boxes of \u200bHarvest Crunch granola cereal at Costco. Right: boxes of Harvest Crunch granola cereal on shelves at Dollarama.

Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Costco. Right: Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $11.49 for a 1.8-kilogram box of Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Costco, which works out to $0.63 per 100 grams,

It costs $3.75 for a 475-gram box of Harvest Crunch cereal at Dollarama, which breaks down to $0.78 per 100 grams.

Made Good granola bites

bags of \u200bMade Good granola bites at Costco. Right: bags of Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.

Made Good granola bites at Costco. Right: Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 576-gram pack of Made Good granola bites for $13.99 at Costco.

That means you pay $2.42 per 100 grams.

You can get a 100-gram bag of Made Good granola bits at Dollarama for $3.

Not only do you get a better value at Costco because of the price break down, but you also get two flavours in the pack.

Goldfish crackers

boxes of \u200bGoldfish crackers at Costco. Right: bags of Goldfish crackers at Dollarama.

Goldfish crackers at Costco. Right: Goldfish crackers at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $11.49 for a 1.03-kilogram box of Goldfish crackers at Costco, which breaks down to $1.11 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, it costs $2.75 for a 200-gram bag of Goldfish crackers. That price works out to $1.37 per 100 grams.

Ritz sandwich crackers

boxes of \u200bRitz sandwich crackers at Costco. Right: boxes of Ritz sandwich crackers at Dollarama.

Ritz sandwich crackers at Costco. Right: Ritz sandwich crackers at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.42-kilogram box of Ritz sandwich crackers for $16.99, which breaks down to a cost of $1.19 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has a 162-gram box of Ritz sandwich crackers for $2.75, which means you pay $1.37 per 100 grams.

Chocolate-dripped granola bars

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars at Costco. Right: boxes of Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Dolalrama.

Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars at Costco. Right: Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Dolalrama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars for $16.99. It comes with 48 granola bars.

That's $1.14 per 100 grams and $0.35 per bar.

You can get a 156-gram box of name-brand Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars for $2.50. It comes with five granola bars.

That price works out to $1.60 per 100 grams and $0.50 per bar.

So, the Kirkland Signature dupe is cheaper per 100 grams and per bar.

Chocolate chip granola bars

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. Right: boxes of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. Right: Chewy chocolate chip granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. It comes with 64 granola bars.

That price breaks down to $0.87 per 100 grams and just $0.21 per bar.

Dollarama has a 120-gram box of name-brand Chewy chocolate chip granola bars for $2.50. It comes with five granola bars.

That works out to a cost of $2.08 per 100 grams and $0.50 per bar.

Costco's Kirkland Signature dupe is cheaper per 100 grams and per bar.

Rice Krispies Squares

boxes of \u200bRice Krispies Squares at Costco. Right: boxes of Rice Krispies Squares at Dollarama.

Rice Krispies Squares at Costco. Right: Rice Krispies Squares at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.18-kilogram box of Rice Krispies Squares that comes with 54 bars for $13.49.

That means you pay $1.14 per 100 grams and $0.24 per bar.

Dollarama has a 132-gram box of Rice Krispies Squares that comes with six bars for $2.50.

That works out to a cost of $1.89 per 100 grams and $41 per bar.

Brookside chocolates

bags of \u200bBrookside chocolates at Costco. Right: bags of Brookside chocolates at Dollarama.

Brookside chocolates at Costco. Right: Brookside chocolates at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99 at Costco.

That works out to a cost of $1.64 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, you can get a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $3.

That price breaks down to $3.33 per 100 grams.

The bulk-sized version of this product at Costco is $1.69 cheaper per 100 grams than the smaller size at Dollarama.

Peanut M&M's

tubs of peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: person holding bag of peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

Peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99, which works out to $1.38 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has a 100-gram bag of peanut M&M's for $3.

You get a better value at Costco with the oversized product since it's $1.62 cheaper per 100 grams.

Olive oil

person holding bottle of \u200bKirkland Signature olive oil at Costco. Right: bottles of olive oil on shelves at Dollarama.

Kirkland Signature olive oil at Costco. Right: Olive oil at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $21.99 for a two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature olive oil at Costco.

That works out to $1.09 per 100 millilitres.

It costs $3.50 for a 250-millilitre bottle of olive oil at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to $1.40 per 100 millilitres.

Even though the Costco product seems more expensive, it's $0.31 per 100 millilitres.

Club House Montreal steak spice

bottles of \u200bClub House Montreal steak spice at Costco. Right: bottles of Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.

Club House Montreal steak spice at Costco. Right: Club House Montreal steak spice at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has an 825-gram bottle of Club House Montreal steak spice for $8.99, which means you pay $1.08 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has a 60-gram bottle for $2.25, which works out to $3.75 per 100 grams.

The product at Dollarama is so small that you pay $1.17 less per 100 grams at Costco.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

dollarama costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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