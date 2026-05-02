Toronto has an 'alternative to High Park' and it's a cherry blossom oasis with over 100 trees
It's a dreamy hidden gem.
High Park is one of Toronto's best-known places to see cherry blossoms, drawing large crowds every year. If you're looking for a quieter spot to enjoy these spring blooms, it might be worth a trip to this hidden gem within the city.
Offering dozens of sakura trees and a peaceful experience, this destination is a magical spot to experience this time of year.
York University transforms into a cherry blossom paradise each spring. The campus is home to over 100 sakura trees, and, according to a press release, it's an "alternative to High Park".
In 2003, York University became the first university in Canada to join the Sakura Project, a Japanese government initiative to plant 3,000 cherry trees across Ontario by 2005.
Today, those blossoms represent more than just a beautiful spring display. They stand as a symbol of the lasting friendship between Japan and Canada, while also reflecting the university's strong academic and cultural connections with Japanese institutions.
You can find the largest stand of cherry trees on York's spacious Keele Campus, located outside the Calumet Residence on Arboretum Lane, with smaller clusters outside the Tait McKenzie Centre, Vanier College, the Kinsmen Building and along Campus Walk.
You can get to Keele Campus by transit using either Pioneer Village Station or York University Station on the TTC, with Pioneer Village being the closest stop to the main cherry blossom grove near Calumet College.
Both stations offer elevator access, and all of the cherry trees are located along paved, accessible pathways, making the area easy to explore. For those driving, paid parking is available throughout campus.
According to a press release, the blossoms are on track to reach peak bloom by late April or early May, when 70 percent of a tree's buds have opened.
This display typically lasts just four to 10 days, but its duration depends on the weather.
If you're looking for a new spot to check out the cherry blossoms this year, York University is a dreamy alternative to High Park.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.