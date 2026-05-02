Toronto has an 'alternative to High Park' and it's a cherry blossom oasis with over 100 trees

It's a dreamy hidden gem.

A person walking past cherry blossom trees. Right: Cherry blossom trees.

A cherry blossom destination in Toronto.

@simplepicsbylynn | Instagram, @yorkuniversity | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

High Park is one of Toronto's best-known places to see cherry blossoms, drawing large crowds every year. If you're looking for a quieter spot to enjoy these spring blooms, it might be worth a trip to this hidden gem within the city.

Offering dozens of sakura trees and a peaceful experience, this destination is a magical spot to experience this time of year.

York University transforms into a cherry blossom paradise each spring. The campus is home to over 100 sakura trees, and, according to a press release, it's an "alternative to High Park".

In 2003, York University became the first university in Canada to join the Sakura Project, a Japanese government initiative to plant 3,000 cherry trees across Ontario by 2005.

Today, those blossoms represent more than just a beautiful spring display. They stand as a symbol of the lasting friendship between Japan and Canada, while also reflecting the university's strong academic and cultural connections with Japanese institutions.

You can find the largest stand of cherry trees on York's spacious Keele Campus, located outside the Calumet Residence on Arboretum Lane, with smaller clusters outside the Tait McKenzie Centre, Vanier College, the Kinsmen Building and along Campus Walk.

You can get to Keele Campus by transit using either Pioneer Village Station or York University Station on the TTC, with Pioneer Village being the closest stop to the main cherry blossom grove near Calumet College.

Both stations offer elevator access, and all of the cherry trees are located along paved, accessible pathways, making the area easy to explore. For those driving, paid parking is available throughout campus.

According to a press release, the blossoms are on track to reach peak bloom by late April or early May, when 70 percent of a tree's buds have opened.

This display typically lasts just four to 10 days, but its duration depends on the weather.

If you're looking for a new spot to check out the cherry blossoms this year, York University is a dreamy alternative to High Park.

York University Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
cherry blossoms cherry blossoms high park cherry blossoms toronto
Toronto Canada Travel Travel
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

I moved from Toronto to Vancouver and Ontarians don't know these 10 things about BC

It's like a whole different country!

I ranked coffee from 5 of Canada's major fast food spots and one was a watery mess

The winner is shocking. 🚨☕️

18 grocery products at Costco that cost way less than items at Loblaws

The price differences are more than just a few cents. 👀

Father charged with killing 2 children in Calgary

Father charged with killing son, 5, daughter, 3, found in vehicle in Calgary

9 of the best Toronto restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about

Shhhh! 🤫 Don't tell anyone.

Auto parts class action lawsuits are offering money if you bought or leased these cars

The deadline to submit a claim is soon.

This ranking reveals the grocery stores people don't shop at because prices are 'too expensive'

Many shoppers said all of Canada's grocery stores are pricey.

Refugee health payments in effect despite warnings

'Denial of care': Doctors worry about refugees as payment requirements take effect

I'm an Ottawa local and here's my definitive list of the 17 best restaurants in the city

My real Ottawa food rotation — no gatekeeping🍽️

Alberta's Smith lauds Canada-U.S. pipeline permit

Alberta's Smith lauds new major Canada-U.S. oil pipeline permit, citing advocacy