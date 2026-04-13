This Ontario spot is one of the best places to see cherry blossoms in Canada this spring
It's a pastel paradise.
Spring has sprung, and soon, Ontario will be painted with gorgeous shades of pink as cherry blossoms begin to bloom across the province. If you're hoping to catch the magic of these dreamy flowers, this blossom-filled spot deserves a place on your spring bucket list.
Travel booking platform Skyscanner recently shared its picks for the best destinations in Canada to see cherry blossoms in 2026.
Toronto was the only Ontario spot to make the cut, earning a place on the list of Canada's top destinations for spring blooms. With its lush parks and tree-lined streets, the city transforms into a pastel paradise.
Skyscanner notes that the cherry blossom season in Toronto usually peaks between April and May, weather permitting.
Some of the top spots to catch the blooms include High Park, Trinity Bellwoods, and the University of Toronto's St. George campus. High Park is an iconic place to see the blossoms, drawing large crowds annually, and is home to over 2,000 sakura trees.
Although the exact dates for peak bloom this year haven't been announced, you can keep an eye on updates through the High Park Nature Centre's website.
Across Canada, other cities making Skyscanner's cherry blossom list include Victoria, Montreal, and Halifax.
Internationally, Japan, South Korea, and France stood out as the best spots to see the spring blooms.
If cherry blossoms are calling your name, these magical Toronto spots are worth adding to your spring itinerary.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.