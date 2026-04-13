This Ontario spot is one of the best places to see cherry blossoms in Canada this spring

It's a pastel paradise.

A person with a parasol walking by cherry blossoms. Right: A person standing by a church with cherry blossoms.

A city with cherry blossoms.

David Slaughter | Dreamstime, @maparranda | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Spring has sprung, and soon, Ontario will be painted with gorgeous shades of pink as cherry blossoms begin to bloom across the province. If you're hoping to catch the magic of these dreamy flowers, this blossom-filled spot deserves a place on your spring bucket list.

Travel booking platform Skyscanner recently shared its picks for the best destinations in Canada to see cherry blossoms in 2026.

Toronto was the only Ontario spot to make the cut, earning a place on the list of Canada's top destinations for spring blooms. With its lush parks and tree-lined streets, the city transforms into a pastel paradise.

Skyscanner notes that the cherry blossom season in Toronto usually peaks between April and May, weather permitting.

Some of the top spots to catch the blooms include High Park, Trinity Bellwoods, and the University of Toronto's St. George campus. High Park is an iconic place to see the blossoms, drawing large crowds annually, and is home to over 2,000 sakura trees.

Although the exact dates for peak bloom this year haven't been announced, you can keep an eye on updates through the High Park Nature Centre's website.

Across Canada, other cities making Skyscanner's cherry blossom list include Victoria, Montreal, and Halifax.

Internationally, Japan, South Korea, and France stood out as the best spots to see the spring blooms.

If cherry blossoms are calling your name, these magical Toronto spots are worth adding to your spring itinerary.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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