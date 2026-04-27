This hidden park near Toronto is a cherry blossom oasis with Japanese bridges and zen gardens

It's like a spring trip to Japan.

A park with cherry blossom trees.

A park near Toronto.

Visit Mississauga
Lead Writer, Travel

Fancy a little trip to Japan this spring? You don't need to endure a lengthy flight to get a taste of its cherry blossom magic, serene gardens and storybook beauty.

This stunning park near Toronto is a hidden cherry blossom oasis that will whisk you away to Northeast Asia.

You can stroll beneath soft, candy-pink blossoms and take in the traditional Japanese architecture at this secret spot.

Tucked away in Mississauga, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Toronto, Kariya Park is a hidden cherry blossom escape that will transport you to another world.

The park features traditional Japanese-inspired architecture, a tranquil Zen Garden and around 80 cherry blossom trees in a variety of shades and types, creating a peaceful, picture-perfect setting each spring.

According to Visit Mississauga, the park is named after Mississauga's sister city, Kariya, Japan, and is "centred around serenity and natural beauty, designed to authentically capture the essence of Japan."

You can explore the park's winding pathways, where you'll come across Japanese-inspired structures and bridges, including a traditional pavilion and a charming arched bridge crossing over a tranquil pond.

A highlight of the park is the Friendship Bell, a gift from Kariya, adorned with engraved iris motifs.

There's also a serene Zen Garden to wander through, designed as a peaceful retreat for quiet reflection and calm.

The best time to see cherry blossoms depends on the weather, but peak bloom usually occurs around late April to early May.

The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Paid on-street parking is available along Kariya Drive or in Municipal Parking Lot #36 at the southeast corner of Burnhamthorpe Road and Kariya Drive. You can also reach the park on foot from Square One or take MiWay transit.

With its dreamy petal-lined paths and Japanese architecture, this cherry blossom park near Toronto will whisk you away to another world this spring.

Visit Mississauga website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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