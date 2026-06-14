This $26 train from Ottawa takes you to a waterside town that looks like a European postcard
You can leave the car at home for this trip. 🛤️
All aboard for summer adventures! If visiting a quaint small town with European vibes and tons of opportunities for coastal activities sounds like your idea of the perfect summer getaway, you don't need to travel too far.
You can take a short train ride from Ottawa to a charming small town, complete with breathtaking views and warm hospitality.
Located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, about an hour and a half from Ottawa, is the charming town of Gananoque.
The town is known as the "Gateway to the 1000 Islands," and is also internationally recognized as one of Eastern Ontario's most stunning waterfront communities.
The historic town dates back to the 1700s, when the first European settlers began establishing homes along the scenic St. Lawrence River. Its history can be seen today in its charming 18th-century buildings, lush gardens and quaint streets.
Visitors can enjoy outdoor activities here, such as kayaking and hiking along waterfront trails, or check out the town's downtown core for shopping and restaurants.
Or, if live theatre is your thing, visit the Thousand Islands Playhouse on the waterfront. Called “the most charming theatre in Canada," the playhouse runs musicals, dramas, and comedies during its May-October season. You can even dock there while you see a show.
The best part of this Ontario destination is the journey—you don't need a car to visit this charming spot. Gananoque is just a 2-hour VIA Rail train ride from Ottawa, making it an easy getaway option.
Tickets start at just $26 each way on weekdays, or as low as $31 on weekends. The Gananoque train station is a 5-minute drive from the downtown area, so you'll want to book a taxi or shuttle to get you there.
As the gateway to the 1000 Islands, Gananoque also offers the opportunity for plenty of coastal adventures in the 1000 Islands Region. Hop on a boat cruise to explore the islands and see the region's many historic castles and shipwrecks.
Get on board with City Cruises Gananoque, the oldest and largest cruise company in the region and choose from one-hour to half-day adventures exploring the 1000 Islands.
You'll sail past the iconic Boldt Castle and magnificent Singer Castle, and be able to view many other landmarks that are only visible from the water. Some cruises even allow for stopovers on the islands -- just be sure to have your passport, as many are located in U.S. territory.
Along the way, you'll be able to learn more about the history of the 1000 Islands Region and enjoy breathtaking views of majestic estates and small cottage islands. Before or after the cruise, you can also grab a bite to eat at the Dockside Restaurant, Patio & Ice Cream Stand.
If you want to get even closer to the water, consider kayaking on the St. Lawrence River. Local outfitters such as 1000 Islands Kayaking offer expert-guided full-day and half-day trips that are perfect for all levels and allow you to experience the islands up close.
All equipment is included, and tours depart from the outfitter's central location in Gananoque, a 4-minute drive or a 15-minute walk from the downtown area.
Or, if you'd prefer to keep your feet on dry land, you can visit the 1000 Islands Tower, a unique tourist attraction located between the spans of the 1000 Islands International Bridge on Hill Islands, less than 10 minutes from downtown Gananoque.
The top of the tower offers breathtaking views of the 1000 Islands and the St. Lawrence River stretched out 400 feet below. While you're there, grab a bite at the Skydeck Cafe.
VIA Rail Ottawa to Gananoque
Price: $26+ one-way
Why You Need To Go: The "Gateway to the 1000 Islands" is closer than you think. This summer, you can take a scenic train ride from Ottawa to Gananoque, all for less than the price of dinner.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.