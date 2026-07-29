Body of 11-year-old Calgary boy missing for two weeks found in water pipe
An 11-year-old Calgary boy who disappeared two weeks ago has been found dead in a labyrinth of pipes under the city, police announced Wednesday.
Chief Katie McLellan said the boy, named Parker, was discovered in a small water pipe underneath Deerfoot Trail, the city's major north-south expressway.
"For nearly two weeks, so many people woke up hoping it would be the day Parker came home," McLellan told reporters.
"Instead, we are here sharing news that is heartbreaking for his family and for everyone who has been carrying that hope."
Police, who have not released the boy's last name, strongly believe the remains to be Parker, but have not confirmed the identity.
They said it appears Parker, who had autism and was non-verbal, wandered into a culvert then deeper into the pipes wearing all of the clothing he was last seen in, but lost articles as he moved further into the system. Officers searched the area after receiving a tip that the boy's shoe had been found nearby.
The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m., with the child located in a narrow concrete pipe on the east side of the expressway, about 135 to 150 metres inside the pipe system.
Lee Wayne, a Calgary police inspector with the major crimes division, said investigators had never ruled out foul play, but there is no evidence that suggests wrongdoing.
“We remain open to that,” Wayne said Wednesday.
“As it stands, we are still believing that this is simply a case of misadventure with no criminality involved.”
Sgt. Rich Wall, who managed the search, was at the scene when the body was located.
"We are very sad and we are very deflated in the fact that we couldn't find him alive, but relieved that we've brought him home," said Wall.
Wall said the area and the nearby creek had all been searched, but it was his clothing that flowed into the creek that led searchers into the tunnels of pipes.
It's unclear how long the child was inside, but Wall said it was likely "quite some time."
He said the aquatic team that entered into the maze of pipes encountered unsafe gas build-ups on their way through, forcing them to try another entrance before he was found.
Parker disappeared after he walked away from his daycare home on July 16.
Soon after, a massive search galvanized the city, with hundreds of officers and volunteers scouring city blocks, homes, sheds, garages, boats and under patio decks.
They searched from the air, on mountain bikes and used police dogs and knocked on hundreds of doors.
"We've been working on this from the initial outset. The core team of investigators haven't stopped," said Wayne.
"They've been at work 15, 18 hours a day for the last, is it 12 days?"
"And so we always held that little piece of hope and today is a sombre day."
They also used information from Parker's family about his interests and behaviours to guide search efforts. For example, officers played some of Parker's favourite Disney songs from patrol vehicles to try to draw him out.
The search was complicated by Parker's neurological condition. Police cautioned that he could become more scared if confronted by strangers.
The day he disappeared, articles of clothing believed to belong to Parker were found near his day home. He was also captured on CCTV footage without a shirt and wearing black noise-cancelling headphones.
Early in the search, Parker's family issued a statement describing him as a "loved son, brother and friend."
"Our family is heartbroken by his disappearance. Since he went missing, our family has been living every parent's worst nightmare," the family statement said. "Every hour that passes without knowing where he is or whether he is safe has been incredibly difficult for us."
The search elicited an outpouring of support but also exposed problems with public participation in the age of social media.
Police, wading through hundreds of tips, said they were slowed down by altered images and videos created with artificial intelligence claiming to show Parker or provide information about his whereabouts. One false report said the boy had been found dead and a fraudulent GoFundMe page was also created.
The search also raised questions about how to alert the public when vulnerable children disappear. Amber Alerts are currently broadcast for children abducted and in serious danger.
In Parker's case, an Amber Alert was issued as a special exemption on the second day of the search.
A group of mothers have started petitions to urge officials to launch similar broad outreach emergency messages for categories that include neurodivergent children.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026.
By Dayne Patterson and Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.