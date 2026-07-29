New York police diver testifies about discovery of nine-year-old Montreal girl's body

New York police testify about discovery of body
New York police testify about discovery of body
Luciano Frattolin is taken away in custody from the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, N.Y., Thursday, July 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

A New York State Police sergeant has testified about how officers discovered the body of a nine-year-old Montreal girl submerged in shallow, muddy water in a rural area last summer.

Joseph Moeller was part of the police dive team that found the body of Melina Frattolin who died in July 2025.

Moeller's testimony opened the latest day of a trial that began last week.

The girl's father, Luciano Frattolin, is facing charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the case.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been held without bail since his arrest last July.

The girl’s mother, Kali Galanis, took the stand on Tuesday to testify about events before her daughter’s death. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2026

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Costco is opening a new warehouse in Ontario and here's what you need to know

The retailer is already hiring at this store!

Federal government launches expanded online passport renewal service

Ottawa expands online passport renewal

15 Kirkland Signature items that I always buy because they're that good (and affordable)

Ditch the brands and save money!

University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and some don't require a degree

Salaries go up to $43 an hour or $158,000 a year!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 28 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner.

8 things I don't miss about living in Ontario, since I moved away

Sorry to all my friends back home!

This 2 km white sand beach in Ontario has crystal-clear waters and is 'never crowded'

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

'Everything is gone' in images showing wildfire damage outside Clinton, B.C.

B.C. fire leaves scorched vehicles, trees, metal

This train from Ottawa takes you to a beautiful lakeside gem that feels like a slice of Europe

No driving required. 🚊

B.C. mother sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for death of 18-month-old

B.C. mom sentenced for death of toddler