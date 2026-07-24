Trial of man accused of killing Montreal daughter continues in New York

New York trial continues in Montreal girl's death
New York trial continues in Montreal girl's death
Luciano Frattolin is taken away in custody from the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, N.Y., on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

A New York jury is expected to hear testimony from more police officers as the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter resumes. 

Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

The jury heard testimony from local law enforcement who detailed their response to Frattolin's initial 911 call, in which he alleged his daughter had been kidnapped. 

An officer said data from Frattolin's phone contradicted his story, which led to the discovery of the child's body in a marsh in Ticonderoga, N.Y.

The girl's mother is also expected to testify in the trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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