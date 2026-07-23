Carney says he could have been more clear about Gordie Howe bridge deal with U.S.

Carney acknowledges lack of clarity on bridge deal
Carney acknowledges lack of clarity on bridge deal
The Gordie Howe International Bridge is seen from River Rouge, Mich., connecting Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he could have done a better job of explaining the details of a deal that will see the Gordie Howe International Bridge open to traffic between Ontario and Michigan next week.

The proposed agreement in principle for the Gordie Howe International Bridge confirms that Canada will share half of net toll revenues with the U.S. for the first 15 years.

The document says Canada's payments will be made to a United States-Canada Economic Development Fund controlled by the U.S. government.

Carney had said on previous occasions that tolls will not be split with the United States until after Canada's debt to build the bridge is paid back.

Speaking to reporters in Charlottetown Thursday, the prime minister said he was referring to the original agreement with Michigan, which remains in place and will see tolls split with the state after Canada is paid back decades from now.

Carney acknowledged he was not as clear as he could have been when explaining the nature of the deal in recent weeks.

"Could I have explained it better on a Sunday morning at Stampede? Yeah. With a cowboy hat on? Yes, I could have explained it better," he said. 

Conservatives have accused the prime minister of caving to the United States to get the bridge open and misinforming Canadians about the plan to split tolls.

Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar argued at a news conference in Hamilton, Ont., on Wednesday that the government "lied."

"We've seen the admission that this has not been the deal that was promised," he said. "This is now in the string of one-and-a-half years of concession after concession that the prime minister has made … The prime minister has made Canada vulnerable to ad hoc negotiations by an aggressive United States administration."

Speaking to reporters, Majumdar said that while Carney has the Conservatives' sympathy when it comes to dealing with a tough and unpredictable negotiator in the United States, he shouldn't be obscuring the facts on the Gordie Howe Bridge.

Conservative MP Kelly McCauley said on social media Thursday that opposition members on the House of Commons government operations committee have told him they're calling for an urgent investigation into the details of the deal and government statements about it.

He said that, as chair of the committee, he will convene a meeting on July 29 to allow the committee "to get to the bottom of the matter."

NDP MP Heather McPherson said in an email Wednesday that the bridge is critical public infrastructure and Canadians "deserve to know exactly what is happening with it."

"Mark Carney could have prevented much of this confusion if his government had simply been transparent and clear with Canadians from the beginning," she said. "Instead, Canadians were given vague and opaque answers by their own government and, at times, had to turn to American media to get basic information about an agreement between our two countries."

The federal government said Tuesday that in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats, Canada will not be celebrating the opening of the bridge with the United States.

Trump threatened Monday to hit an array of Canadian products with 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days. American officials said the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada's supply-managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.

On Thursday, the Trump administration said it would hit dozens of countries, Canada included, with tariffs citing forced labour in supply chains.

Carney said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday morning and they agreed to intensify trade negotiations.

A Canada-only bridge opening event is expected to take place Friday and the bridge is still set to open Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Gordie Howe bridge deal text confirms Canada is splitting toll revenue with U.S.

Canada splitting toll revenue with U.S., deal says

This Ontario town steps from 2 warm-water beaches is the best spot to live in the province

You can enjoy lakeside living.

This quaint harbour town in Ontario is an underrated gem with coastal charm and sandy beaches

It's one of the oldest communities in the province.

Canada's largest nude beach is in BC and here's why you need to visit (from someone who did)

❗🗞️ Breaking nudes: summer is here.

Canada's fall forecast reveals which days it will be snowy in these provinces

You might see the first snow of the season before November.

Gordie Howe bridge deal text confirms Canada is splitting toll revenue with U.S.

Canada splitting toll revenue with U.S., deal says

Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers to take effect in two years

Trump threatens new tariffs on generic drug makers

I ranked Canada's major airports by letter grades — one deserves detention

We don't catch flights or feelings at this one... ✈️

Costco vs Bulk Barn: We shopped for 17 groceries to find the cheapest prices

One store gets you so much more bang for your buck. 👀

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 21 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

Canada's best employers were ranked and so many of the top companies are in Ontario

Home Hardware, CIBC, University of Toronto, Indigo, and more.