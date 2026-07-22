Gordie Howe bridge deal text confirms Canada is splitting toll revenues with U.S.
The proposed agreement in principle for the Gordie Howe International Bridge confirms that Canada will share half of net toll revenues with the U.S. for the first 15 years, contradicting recent comments made by the prime minister.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that Canada and the U.S. would share net revenues from the Gordie Howe International Bridge after operational costs for 15 years, but the two countries would only split the bridge's toll revenue after "all of the debt is repaid."
Details of the deal, shared on the Gordie Howe International Bridge website, don't mention debt repayment.
The document says Canada's payments will be made to a United States-Canada Economic Development Fund controlled by the U.S. government.
The federal government said Tuesday that in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats, Canada will not be celebrating the opening of the bridge with the United States.
A Canada-only celebration is expected to take place Friday and the bridge is still set to open next Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.
— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.