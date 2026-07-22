This quaint harbour town in Ontario is an underrated gem with coastal charm and sandy beaches
It's one of the oldest communities in the province.
If you're looking for a scenic Ontario escape, this charming harbour town checks all the boxes. With crystal-clear blue water, postcard-worthy streets and beautiful waterfront views, it deserves a spot on your summer road trip list.
When Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to reveal Ontario's most underrated vacation destinations, this hidden gem was one of the picks. Located 2 hours from Toronto, it's packed with small-town charm and coastal beauty.
Penetanguishene is one of the oldest communities in Ontario and is an Algonquin name devised by the Abenaki tribe meaning "place of the white rolling sands."
Perched on the shores of Georgian Bay, it features waterfront views, historic attractions and outdoor adventures, making it a magical spot for a summer escape.
According to Experience Simcoe, the destination is home to "one of the most picturesque and protected harbours" in the province and is "a haven for tourists, artists and outdoor enthusiasts."
Whether you're planning a relaxing weekend away or an adventurous road trip, you'll find plenty to fill your itinerary.
History enthusiasts can step back in time at the Penetanguishene Centennial Museum or explore Discovery Harbour, a reconstructed 19th-century British naval and military base.
Nearby, Sainte-Marie among the Hurons, recognized as Ontario's first European community, offers another look into the province's early history.
For an evening out, catch a show at King's Wharf Theatre, where live performances come with beautiful waterfront scenery.
Dubbed the "Gateway to the 30,000 Islands," the town is also one of the top places to experience the natural beauty of Georgian Bay. Boat tours depart from the harbour, taking you past rocky islands, crystal-clear water and stunning shoreline landscapes.
If you'd rather stay on land, there are several places to enjoy the water, including Rotary Champlain Wendat Beach, where you can relax on the sand or cool off with a swim.
Just minutes away, Awenda Provincial Park offers another reason to visit, with scenic hiking trails and peaceful beaches like Methodist Point Bay, known for having some of the area's softest sand.
Back in town, you'll find quaint streets lined with local cafés, boutiques and art galleries that are perfect for an afternoon stroll.
There are also waterfront walking and cycling trails that let you soak up panoramic Georgian Bay views.
If you have extra time, neighbouring Midland makes a charming side trip with its waterfront parks, festivals, shops and cozy cafés.
From its history to its sparkling shoreline and laid-back atmosphere, this underrated Ontario destination is worth adding to your summer bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.