Old Age Security payments for July are bigger and here's when you can get more money
The maximum amount is close to $830!
Old Age Security (OAS) payments for July will be issued to eligible Canadians soon.
You can get more money from the federal benefit this month because maximum amounts are higher now.
Service Canada administers OAS, and it's one of the government payments that you can receive monthly.
Whether you've been getting money for a while or you're expecting your first payment this month, here's what you need to know about OAS, including the July payment date and the increased payment amounts.
What is Old Age Security?
OAS is a pension that offers monthly payments to eligible people who are 65 years of age and older.
It can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Allowance, and Allowance for the Survivor benefits.
Who is eligible for Old Age Security?
You must be 65 years of age or older to be eligible to receive the OAS pension.
If you live in Canada, you must:
- be a Canadian citizen or a legal resident at the time your OAS pension application is approved
- have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18
If you live outside Canada, you must:
- have been a Canadian citizen or a legal resident of Canada on the day before you left Canada
- have resided in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18
You can receive OAS even if you've never worked or you're still working because your employment status doesn't affect your eligibility.
If Service Canada has your information, you'll get an enrollment letter close to your 64th birthday. That means you're automatically enrolled and don't need to apply for the pension.
If it's been one month since your 64th birthday and you haven't received an enrollment letter, you may need to apply for OAS.
How much money can you get from Old Age Security payments?
The amount of your OAS pension depends on your age, income and residence in Canada.
OAS payment amounts are reviewed every year in January, April, July and October based on cost-of-living increases measured by the Consumer Price Index.
With the payment adjustment for July, you can now get more money from the OAS pension.
The maximum payment is $751.97 if you're between 65 and 74 years old and your annual net world income was less than $152,062 in 2025.
The maximum payment amount is $827.17 if you're 75 years of age or older and your annual net world income in 2025 was less than $157,923.
When is the next Old Age Security payment date?
The next OAS payment date is Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
How do you receive Old Age Security payments?
You can receive your OAS payment from Service Canada by direct deposit or by cheque.
If you choose to receive the money through direct deposit, a payment will be automatically put into your bank account each month.
Service Canada said you can sign up for direct deposit at any time and get money put directly into your bank account in Canada, the U.S. or other participating countries.
If you don't have direct deposit as your payment method, a cheque will be sent to you during the last three business days of each month you're eligible for OAS payments. Since cheques are mailed, the money could take longer to get to you than it would with direct deposit.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.