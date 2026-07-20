Bath & Body Works has products for 50% to 75% off and you can already get fall candles

Holiday candles are also on sale.

people holding ​Bath & Body Works fall three-wick candles in store. right: person holding Bath & Body Works holiday three-wick candle in store

Bath & Body Works fall three-wick candles. Right: Bath & Body Works holiday three-wick candle.

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram
Senior Writer

Bath & Body Works is still offering items for 50% to 75% off in Canada.

You can already shop for fall and holiday single-wick and three-wick candles.

Even though the semi-annual sale is technically over, there are discounts in-store and online for the remaining stock of products.

With this deal, select items are 50% to 75% off in-store until August 1 and online until August 2 at 5:59 a.m. ET.

That includes body cream, hand sanitizer, fragrance mist, body wash, Wallflower refills, lotion, room spray, candle holders and more.

You can get single-wick candles that are regularly priced at $17.95 for $7.18 with the sale.

That's 60% off and a $10.77 saving per candle.

There are classic Bath & Body Works scents along with fall and holiday fragrances like Cookie Butter Truffle, 'Tis The Season and Pumpkin Apple.

If you want to save even more money, single-wick candles that aren't part of the sale, including this year's new fall and Halloween collections, have a mix-and-match discount of two for $24.

You can also get three-wick candles as part of this sale.

Holiday fragrances like Bright Christmas Morning, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Under The Christmas Tree and The Perfect Christmas regularly cost $26.95 but are now just $9.99.

That means you get 62% off and save $16.96 per candle.

You can shop the sale at Bath & Body Works stores in Canada, and no coupon is required to get the deal.

If you want to shop online, you can find products in the sale section. You don't need a promo code because the discount will be automatically applied during checkout.

Bath & Body Works said these sale prices are available while supplies last, and product selection may vary online and at Canadian stores.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Bath & Body Works is still offering up to 75% off with the semi-annual sale in Canada

You can also get Halloween items now!

Bath & Body Works is extending the semi-annual sale and candles are more than 50% off

Select items are up to 75% off during the sale!

Bath & Body Works Canada's semi-annual sale is on now and these products are up to 75% off

You can get three-wick candles at low prices!

Bath & Body Works Canada's sale has three-wick candles for more than 50% off

This is the "lowest price of the season" for three-wick candles.

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