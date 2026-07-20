Bath & Body Works has products for 50% to 75% off and you can already get fall candles
Holiday candles are also on sale.
Bath & Body Works is still offering items for 50% to 75% off in Canada.
You can already shop for fall and holiday single-wick and three-wick candles.
Even though the semi-annual sale is technically over, there are discounts in-store and online for the remaining stock of products.
With this deal, select items are 50% to 75% off in-store until August 1 and online until August 2 at 5:59 a.m. ET.
That includes body cream, hand sanitizer, fragrance mist, body wash, Wallflower refills, lotion, room spray, candle holders and more.
You can get single-wick candles that are regularly priced at $17.95 for $7.18 with the sale.
That's 60% off and a $10.77 saving per candle.
There are classic Bath & Body Works scents along with fall and holiday fragrances like Cookie Butter Truffle, 'Tis The Season and Pumpkin Apple.
If you want to save even more money, single-wick candles that aren't part of the sale, including this year's new fall and Halloween collections, have a mix-and-match discount of two for $24.
You can also get three-wick candles as part of this sale.
Holiday fragrances like Bright Christmas Morning, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Under The Christmas Tree and The Perfect Christmas regularly cost $26.95 but are now just $9.99.
That means you get 62% off and save $16.96 per candle.
You can shop the sale at Bath & Body Works stores in Canada, and no coupon is required to get the deal.
If you want to shop online, you can find products in the sale section. You don't need a promo code because the discount will be automatically applied during checkout.
Bath & Body Works said these sale prices are available while supplies last, and product selection may vary online and at Canadian stores.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.