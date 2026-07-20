This train from Ottawa takes you to a dreamy lakeside town with silky white-sand beaches
Leave the car at home this summer. 🚃
Looking for the perfect summer getaway spot? If visiting a quaint small town with white-sand beaches and shimmering blue water sounds like your ideal summer activity, look no further than this dreamy spot just a few hours from Ottawa.
Set on the shores of Lake Ontario, this scenic spot is home to two white-sand beaches, historic streets, picturesque waterfront trails and tons of charm.
The largest town in Ontario's Northumberland County, Cobourg makes for a great vacation destination due to its waterfront along Lake Ontario, with lots of places to eat and to shop, as well as its amazing history.
Cobourg is about a 3-hour train ride from Ottawa on board the VIA Rail, making it an easy weekend getaway spot — one where you don't have to worry about driving.
The town is home to not one, but two, gorgeous, sandy beaches, collectively referred to as Cobourg Beach. Many head to the main beach, Victoria Park Beach, which offers over 1 kilometre of white sand, stunning blue water and beautiful views of the lake.
Victoria Park Beach flies a green flag when the water is safe to swim in and a red flag when lifeguards are not on duty. You can also check the water quality of the beach before heading out by visiting the Lakelands Public Health website.
If you’re looking for a quieter beach, follow the locals around the bend to Cobourg's lesser-known West Beach. Located just west of Victoria Park Beach, West Beach has a mix of pebbles and sand, a grassy area and a scenic boardwalk.
Reserve a beach volleyball net, play some badminton under the sun, or bring your own canoe or kayak to launch at the marina.
You can also enjoy fun activities like outdoor movie nights and the famous Cobourg Sandcastle Festival. This year, on August 8, you can witness towering sand sculptures created by master sculptors and imaginative creations built by amateur teams, and enjoy a beach DJ and other activities.
After spending time by the water, take a stroll along Cobourg's harbour. The marina is filled with boats throughout the summer and offers beautiful views of the lake.
When you're ready to explore beyond the shoreline, head into Cobourg's historic downtown, located just steps away from the marina.
Here, the streets are lined with beautifully preserved heritage buildings housing boutiques, cafes, bakeries and restaurants. Shop for local goods or pick up a sweet treat to enjoy as you stroll.
On Saturdays until October, you can also visit the Cobourg Farmers' Market, where you can sample flavours from the region while supporting local vendors and shop for fresh produce, baked goods, artisan products and locally made treats.
For those looking to spend more time outdoors, Cobourg also offers several scenic trails and waterfront paths that are perfect for walking or cycling.
Cobourg Beach is also located just a few minutes away from the Cobourg Conservation Area, part of the Waterfront Trail. The Conservation Area offers wooded areas, a creek, and a bridge where you can watch salmon swim by.
One of the best parts of visiting by train is how relaxing the journey can be. Instead of dealing with traffic along Highway 401, you can sit back, enjoy the scenery and arrive right in the heart of town, just minutes from the beach.
The trip doesn't even have to cost a lot — VIA Rail offers economy trips from Ottawa to Cobourg for as low as $49 each way.
Between its soft sandy shoreline, walkable downtown and beautiful Lake Ontario waterfront, Cobourg delivers plenty of summer magic.
This hidden gem proves you don't have to travel far from Ottawa to enjoy a vacation-worthy escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.