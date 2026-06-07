10 stunning white sand beaches in Ontario with powdery shores that feel like another world
You'll forget you're in Canada.
Who's ready for a beach day? Ontario is full of beautiful shorelines, and you'll want to leave room on your calendars to explore some of these gorgeous gems this summer.
With white sand shores, sparkling waves, and warm-weather magic, these Ontario beaches will have you feeling like you've taken a mini vacation to the tropics.
You can spend a day or more lounging on the shores, taking a dip in the waters, and soaking up spectacular sunsets at these spots.
Here are nine gorgeous white sand beaches to visit in Ontario this summer if you want vacation vibes without leaving the country.
Saugeen Beach
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Few Ontario beaches are as iconic as Saugeen Beach, formerly Sauble Beach, a shoreline known for its endless stretch of white sand and retro beach-town atmosphere.
The beach has earned a reputation as one of the province's top summer escapes. According to Destination Ontario, it's "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."
Visitors can stroll along roughly 11 kilometres of sandy waterfront, soak up the sunshine, and explore the shops, eateries, and attractions in the surrounding village.
Southampton Beach
Address: Southampton Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to travel to the Hamptons to enjoy a slice of summer paradise. This dreamy beach destination feels like a whole other world and offers breathtaking beaches perfect for a hot afternoon.
Southampton is renowned for its "beautiful and unspoiled sandy beach," a stretch of shoreline that runs for kilometres along shimmering Lake Huron.
The surrounding town is a quaint spot to explore, with ice cream parlours, cafes, patios, and charming boutiques lining the lakeside streets.
Bay Beach
Price: $5 + per person
Address: 4155 Erie Rd., Fort Erie, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of a beach day that feels like a tropical getaway, Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach, offers velvety sand and warm waters along the shores of Lake Erie.
Visit Niagara describes it as a "vast sandy area with beautiful clear water where locals and visitors can enjoy a relaxing day at the beach."
You'll find plenty of on-site amenities, including a playground, pavilion, water-bottle filling station, accessible beach access, and other facilities designed to make a day by the water more comfortable.
The beach is especially popular during the warmer months, and you'll need to purchase a day pass at the beach entrance to visit.
Grand Bend Main Beach
Address: 90 Main St. W., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a trip to "Florida North"? Grand Bend Beach, set along the shores of Lake Huron, is so stunning it’s earned the nickname for its warm-weather vibes, soft sandy shoreline and lively beach-town energy.
According to Lambton Shores, Grand Bend is "one of Canada's best beach towns" and draws endless visitors each year.
Whether you're looking to relax on the bustling Main Beach or escape to the more laid-back South Beach, there's no shortage of places to enjoy the sunshine and lake views. Don't miss out on one of the breathtaking sunsets.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sandbanks Provincial Park is a true Ontario summer escape, known for its sweeping beaches and postcard-worthy shoreline. The park features three main beaches that, according to the website, "are among the best in Canada."
It’s also home to the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation, creating a landscape of rolling white sand dunes that feel almost island-like against the backdrop of turquoise water.
For swimming, Outlet and Lakeshore beaches offer shallow, gradual entries that are ideal for a relaxed dip, while Dunes Beach has a steeper drop-off suited to more experienced swimmers.
Provindence Bay Beach
Address: Mutchmor St., Central Manitoulin, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving island scenery without leaving the province, Providence Bay Beach delivers with its long stretch of soft sand and clear, blue water that feels like a little slice of the tropics right here in Ontario.
Located on Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world, this beach offers a peaceful escape surrounded by natural beauty.
According to Central Manitoulin, the 2-kilometre shoreline is "never crowded," and is often described as "the nicest beach in Northern Ontario."
Access to Manitoulin Island is available by ferry or bridge, depending on your route.
Pinery Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rolling dunes, white sand shores, vibrant sunsets, and sparkling waves await at this breathtaking provincial park.
Pinery Provincial Park is a magical spot for a summer getaway. The silky shoreline stretches for 10 kilometres and offers endless spots to relax. You can also head to the nearby town of Grand Bend for more beaches and small-town charm.
Cobourg Beach
Address: 138 Division St., Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to go far from the city to enjoy a little slice of beachy paradise. Cobourg Beach is known for its beautiful white sand shores, and it will have you feeling like you've jetted off on a tropical vacation.
According to Experience Cobourg, "Cobourg Beach is one of Ontario’s best-kept secrets—with soft sand, crystal-clear water, and that perfect laid-back beach town vibe."
The surrounding town is full of historic buildings, ice cream parlours, and local shops to explore, so there's no shortage of things to do here.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehichle permit
Address: 12729 Hwy 17N, Batchawana Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem is a dreamy spot for a summer adventure. The park boasts over 3 kilometres of sugary white sand and "Caribbean-blue" waters, making it look like a scene from a postcard.
The shallow bay offers warm temperatures, so you can take a dip, soak up some sun, and enjoy the sunny weather to the fullest.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.