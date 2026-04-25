This Ontario town with 'unspoiled' white sand beaches is a dream spot to live, readers say
You can "live like you're in the Hamptons."
If you've been dreaming of trading busy city streets for sandy shores and small-town charm, this dreamy Ontario beach town might be the ideal place to call home.
Known for its stunning sandy beaches, peaceful atmosphere, and charming downtown core, this village is a lakeside gem, and readers say it's among the best places to live in the country.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd love to move to, and this Ontario beach town was one of the spots mentioned.
Southampton, Ontario, is a scenic waterfront village perched along the sparkling shores of Lake Huron, known for its laid-back charm and dreamy summer vibes.
The tourism website describes it as a "nautical little hideaway" where you can "live like you're in the Hamptons (without breaking the bank)," making it feel like a beachy escape without the hefty price tag.
The destination is especially loved for its "beautiful and unspoiled sandy beach," a stretch of shoreline that runs for kilometres and features dune grass, a boardwalk, swings, and plenty of space to unwind.
On warm summer days, you can lounge on the soft sand, stroll along the waterfront, and cool off with a swim in the clear, glimmering lake.
Southampton's streets are filled with cozy cafés, local boutiques, art galleries, and delicious restaurants waiting to be explored.
The town has a warm, laid-back feel, with heritage buildings and plenty of spots to stop for coffee or a lakeside meal. Its location near Lake Huron adds to the charm, giving even a simple afternoon stroll a vacation-like feel during the warmer months.
Southampton is also known as "Ontario's hiking haven" for its many scenic trails and peaceful outdoor spaces. You can walk the picturesque Southampton Boardwalk along the shoreline, explore the forested paths of Beiner's Bush Trail, or venture through nearby conservation areas filled with rolling hills and towering trees.
When winter arrives, the town takes on a whole new kind of magic. Snow-covered trails become perfect for snowshoeing, the lakefront turns into a frozen landscape, and the village feels like a quiet, wintry retreat, although you'll need to be prepared for chilly temperatures and lots of snow.
According to PEAK Point Real Estate Brokerage, "Southampton captivates with its blend of scenic beauty, community spirit, and historical charm. Whether you're searching for a waterfront property, a cozy cottage retreat, or a family-friendly home close to beaches and amenities, Southampton offers an idyllic setting for your next real estate investment."
Zolo shares that the average house price in the area for April 2026 was $779,166.
With its white sand beaches and coastal charm, it's no surprise readers dream of moving to this small Ontario town.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.