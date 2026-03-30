This Ontario town is like a coastal getaway with white sand beaches and dreamy streets

Save this for your summer getaway ideas!

An aerial view of a beach. Right: A person sitting on a white picnic table.

A beach town in Ontario.

@southampton_on | Instagram, @ana.inthewild | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to travel to the tropics to enjoy white sand beaches, coastal vibes, and sparkling waves. This Ontario beach town is a little slice of paradise, and it's a stunning spot for a summer escape.

Offering dune-filled shores, quaint streets, ice cream parlours, and more, it's an idyllic spot to soak up some sun and enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.

Tucked along the shining waters of Lake Huron, Southampton is a cozy, hidden-gem beach town with endless charm.

It's home to soft, sandy beaches, vibrant sunsets, and beautiful outdoor adventures, around 3 hours from Toronto.

According to the website, it's home to "unspoiled white sand beaches" and allows you to "live like you're in the Hamptons without breaking the bank."

During the summer, you can check out several of the region's beaches, such as the 4-kilometre Main Beach and the sandy South Street Beach.

You can also explore the trail through the Dunes System, but be sure to stay on the path and not disturb this natural wonder.

Beyond the shoreline, there's plenty to enjoy in Southampton, from cultural stops to relaxed outdoor strolls.

You can spend time at the Bruce County Museum, wander the Southampton Boardwalk, or wander along some of the region's trails that wind through the landscapes. In the warmer months, there are local festivals such as markets to enjoy.

For something a little more unique, you can take a boat tour out to Chantry Island, home to a historic lighthouse and keeper's cottage.

Southampton's streets are dotted with cute cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy a bite to eat and find unique treasures after some time on the beach.

Just 10 minutes away, you can discover Port Elgin, another charming lakeside town home to six dreamy beaches and white sand shores.

If you're already dreaming of that summer vacation, you'll want to keep this beautiful beach town in mind.

Visit Southampton Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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