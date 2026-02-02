This Ontario town feels like a coastal escape with white sand beaches and quaint streets
It's like a mini trip to the Hamptons.
It might be well below zero outside, but it's never too early to start dreaming about summer getaways.
You don't have to hop on a plane to find sandy shores and storybook charm this year. This lakeside town is just a road trip from Toronto and feels like a hidden coastal escape.
You can spend your days wandering its charming streets, enjoying ice cream by the water, and wandering barefoot along the soft-sand beaches.
Southampton is a charming village nestled on the shores of Lake Huron.
It's known for its pristine white sand beaches and beautiful pink sunsets, making it a great spot for a summer getaway.
According to Bruce County, "the town has a definite maritime feeling, with its old cottages, a fine sand beach and tasteful shops."
You'll find plenty of beaches to explore, including the 4-kilometre Main Beach and the sandy South Street Beach.
You can wander the pathway through the Dunes System, but be careful not to disturb this natural area.
Despite being only a few hours from Toronto, Southampton feels like a far-off escape, thanks to its "unspoiled white sand beaches" that allow you to "live like you're in the Hamptons without breaking the bank," according to the town's website.
Beyond the beaches, Southampton has plenty to do, from visiting the Bruce County Museum and strolling the boardwalk to exploring scenic trails and attending local festivals.
You can also take a cruise to nearby Chantry Island to see its historic lighthouse and cottage.
The town offers cute cafes such as Dizzy Bird Coffee, where you can enjoy a treat and an iced drink in a charming atmosphere. There are plenty of local boutiques and restaurants to explore along the waterside streets.
If you're already dreaming of that summer sun, you'll want to keep this spot in mind for a local day trip or weekend escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.