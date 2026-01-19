This tiny Ontario town is a vacation gem with quaint shops and 6 stunning beaches

Ontario is full of getaway destinations, from vibrant cities like Toronto to popular regions such as Muskoka. If you're looking for a quieter, lesser-known spot to visit this summer, you might want to keep this quaint lakeside town in mind.

With beautiful beaches, sun-filled patios, and a serene atmosphere, it's a gorgeous place to unwind and enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.

Port Elgin is a charming village perched on the sparkling shores of Lake Huron.

Located just under 3 hours from Toronto, it's the perfect spot to soak up lake views and summer vibes.

According to the website, it's "one of Ontario's best kept vacation secrets," and is home to a cozy downtown and breathtaking scenery.

One of its main draws is its six gorgeous white-sand beaches and beautiful harbour, which will have you feeling like you're on a far-off coastal escape.

The Main Beach stretches along a sun-drenched shoreline, complete with sparkling waves and silky sand.

Gobles Grove, described as offering "peace and quiet and less activity," features gentle, shallow waters perfect for a relaxing dip.

Other spots to explore include Eidts Grove Beach, Shipley Beach, and Miramichi Bay.

Bring some comfy shoes! Port Elgin is known as "Ontario's hiking heaven," and features a range of hiking and biking trails.

You can also head to the nearby MacGregor Point Provincial Park, where you'll find more scenic trails and a hidden beach.

You'll want to stay late to soak up colourful sunsets, which are "some of the most spectacular sunsets in all of Ontario."

Downtown, you'll find cute local shops, restaurants with sunny patios, ice cream parlours, and more.

With its beachy charm and beautiful sandy shores, Port Elgin is a summer gem right here in Ontario.

Visit Port Elgin website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

