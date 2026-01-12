This tiny lakeside town with storybook charm is one of Ontario's best weekend getaways

It's never too early to start planning a warm-weather getaway. If you're already dreaming about lazy lakeside afternoons and sipping iced coffees on patios, then this Ontario spot might be worth a visit.

Nestled on the shores of a sparkling lake, the small but quaint destination boasts rustic charm, cozy shops, and a peaceful atmosphere.

According to readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, it's one of Ontario's best spots for a weekend getaway, and it's just a few hours away from Toronto.

Bala is a cozy little town perched on the shores of Lake Muskoka and Moon River in Muskoka. Located just over 2 hours from Toronto, the area boasts trendy shops, waterfront patios, unique experiences, and more, making it the ultimate weekend retreat.

Despite its small size, the town has several attractions, from the Red Canoe Gallery to Bala's Museum, which offers a peek into Lucy Maud Montgomery's time in the village and her stories that inspired Anne of Green Gables.

You'll also want to check out the KEE to Bala, an iconic concert venue offering live music and performances, as well as The Pearl Muskoka, an artisanal market and snack bar with cozy cottage-country vibes.

Right in the heart of the town, you'll find Bala Falls, a scenic cascade that flows to Moon River.

Just outside of town, Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is a must-visit. You can enjoy a wine-tasting tour, wander the scenic trails, dig into cheese on the patio, and more.

In the fall, the region is filled with breathtaking colours and experiences, including the Cranberry Plunge and the annual Cranberry Festival.

Winter transforms Bala into a glistening wonderland, with sparkling snowshoe trails and a glistening ice-skating loop.

Some of Bala's attractions and stores are only open seasonally, so be sure to plan ahead.

With beautiful lake views, quaint shops, and outdoor experiences, locals suggest a weekend escape to this picturesque small town.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

