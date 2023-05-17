This Tiny Lakeside Town In Ontario Is One Of The Province's Top Summer Vacay Spots For 2023
You can have a sunny picnic with waterfall views.
Ontario is full of beautiful summer destinations and it looks like this small lakeside town is among the most popular. Airbnb recently revealed its 2023 summer travel trends which offered a little peek into where Ontarians will be taking their warm-weather vacations.
One of the top five domestic destinations for Ontario travellers that's being searched for on Airbnb is the small town of Bala. Located in Muskoka, the scenic lakeside village boasts shopping, dining, nature, and more.
You can picnic by Bala Falls or head to the famous music venue The Kee to Bala which has been a hot spot for close to a century.
Anne of Green Gables fans will want to head to Bala's Museum to learn about the history of Bala and how author Lucy Maud Montgomery's stay there helped inspire her novel The Blue Castle.
The area is known as the "Cranberry Capital of Ontario" and you can celebrate these red berries at Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh and Muskoka Lakes Winery, located just outside of the town. The Cranberry Festival typically takes place in October.
Other highlights of Bala include waterfront restaurants and cute local shops to explore.
But Bala isn't the only hotspot in Ontario this summer. The four other domestic destinations that Ontarians are searching for are Georgian Bay, Kitchener, Montreal, and Blue Mountain. Guests are also looking for "more affordable stays" and private room Airbnb bookings in Ontario have grown by 65%.
On May 3, 2023, Airbnb introduced Airbnb RoomsAirbnb Rooms, an "all-new take on Airbnb." It offers new features include a Host Passport, redesigned filters, and new privacy options.
So, if you're an Ontarian looking for a small town with fun summer vibes, it's worth keeping Bala on your radar. You may also want to plan a trip to Tobermory, which was named as one of Airbnb's top five travel destinations in the province for 2022.
Bala
Address: Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic town is one of Airbnb's top local destinations for Ontarians this summer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.