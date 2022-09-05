This Farm Winery In Ontario Has A 'Cranberry Plunge' & You Can Splash Into A Sea Of Berries
Fall harvest begins this month.🍂
Move over apple orchards and pumpkin patches, there is a fall activity in Ontario and it's unlike anything else you'll be picking this season.
The cranberry harvest kicks off this month at Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery and you can wade into a marsh full of floating red berries.
The Cranberry Plunge starts on September 24 along with other farm and winery activities you can discover while visiting.
The farm is home to 27 acres of cranberries and each year about 300,000 to 400,000 berries are picked. You can feel what it's like to be a cranberry grower so get ready to put on some rubber boots.
This unique autumn adventure makes for a great photo so have a waterproof camera ready. Professional photos in the marsh are no longer offered.
There are outdoor benches and tents for you to change. The chest waders are included and the cranberry farm recommends visitors bring an extra pair of socks if the boots leak.
You can add a number of activities to your day to complete the harvest season fun. Pair cheese and wine on the stunning patio overlooking the marsh, wander along forest hiking trails or take a guided wagon tour around acres of cranberries.
An annual cranberry festival also takes place in the town of Bala and this farm winery will have a booth there selling bags of berries, preserves, wine and clothing. These are separate events and transportation is not offered between the two.
The fall festival takes place from October 14 to 16 with a bunch of different vendors and performances. You could eat themed treats like cranberry crepes, shop artisan products, admire the view from a Ferris wheel and watch a variety of entertainers.
Cranberry Plunge
Price: $20 per person for the plunge, $60 all-access pass
When: September 24 until October 23, 2022
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate the cranberry harvest by plunging into a marsh full of floating berries. The farm has other activities like wagon tours and wine tastings too.
