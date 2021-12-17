You Can Skate On A Trail Of Frozen Cranberries And Sip Wine At This Ontario Farm
Then you can feast on cranberry treats and cheese plates.
Prepare to be enchanted by a glistening ice trail, local wine and tasty treats this winter at Muskoka Lakes Farm And Winery.
The cranberry ice trail, as it is known, is a 1.2-kilometre skating trail through twelve acres of frozen cranberries.
Enjoy the remarkable views of surrounding forests on one side and cranberry marshes on the other, as you skate along the icy trail.
There are also cleared rinks where you can play hockey or free skate.
After your skate, you can warm up in a Muskoka chair by a fire pit sipping on mulled wine or hot cider, and enjoy a cheese plate from the café. Indulge in a wine-tasting flight and cranberry treats that are also available.
The ice trail is set to open on December 27, 2021, and remain open until March break, weather permitting. There are snowshoe trails and hiking trails also on-site to continue the winter fun.
Cranberry Ice Trail
Price: TBA
When: December 27, 2021 (weather pending)
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can cruise around 12-acres of frozen cranberries, play hockey, go snowshoeing then relax with a wine tour on-site or treats by a fire pit.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.