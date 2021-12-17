Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ontario

You Can Skate On A Trail Of Frozen Cranberries And Sip Wine At This Ontario Farm

Then you can feast on cranberry treats and cheese plates.

You Can Skate On A Trail Of Frozen Cranberries And Sip Wine At This Ontario Farm
@electricbunnie | Instagram, @katie_erb | Instagram

Prepare to be enchanted by a glistening ice trail, local wine and tasty treats this winter at Muskoka Lakes Farm And Winery.

The cranberry ice trail, as it is known, is a 1.2-kilometre skating trail through twelve acres of frozen cranberries.

Enjoy the remarkable views of surrounding forests on one side and cranberry marshes on the other, as you skate along the icy trail.

There are also cleared rinks where you can play hockey or free skate.

After your skate, you can warm up in a Muskoka chair by a fire pit sipping on mulled wine or hot cider, and enjoy a cheese plate from the café. Indulge in a wine-tasting flight and cranberry treats that are also available.

The ice trail is set to open on December 27, 2021, and remain open until March break, weather permitting. There are snowshoe trails and hiking trails also on-site to continue the winter fun.

Cranberry Ice Trail

Price: TBA

When: December 27, 2021 (weather pending)

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can cruise around 12-acres of frozen cranberries, play hockey, go snowshoeing then relax with a wine tour on-site or treats by a fire pit.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Niagara Festival Has A Glistening Icewine Village & You Can Sip In A Winter Wonderland

Wine not plan a trip here? 🍷

@sparklingwinos | Instagram, @madeline.forsyth | Instagram

Your winter plans just got sweeter, because a boozy festival is coming to Niagara and you can sip icewine all day long.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival is returning to the area on January 7, and it features tons of activities to enjoy.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Glacial Potholes & A Frozen Waterfall

It is only 1 hour from Toronto! ❄️

@mandmactive | Instagram, @miriamdurcik | Instagram

The next time you are craving some fresh air, it is time to explore this gorgeous Ontario hiking trail that will take you to a frozen waterfall.

Rockwood Conservation Area is just one hour from Toronto, which is open all year, even in the winter.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Winter Activities In Niagara That Will Make You Forget Summer Even Exists

Icewine season is the best season 🍷

@vanessa.ramlakhan | Instagram, @vincentzhangyi | Instagram

Who needs the summer when there are ice rinks to be skated on, frozen waterfalls to be explored, and icewine to be drank? Niagara has so many things to do that will have you falling in love with the snowy season.

Bundle up and get ready for frosty wineries and incredible winter scenery with these experiences.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Small Towns In Ontario That Are Even More Magical To Visit In The Winter

Get ready some snowy adventures!

@jessica_west_photography | Instagram, @__tinymiracles | Instagram

Each winter, Ontario transforms into a frosty white wonderland, and these small towns get a little more magical.

You can stroll down snow-covered streets, glide across charming rinks, and take in all the majesty of the season at these sweet winter villages around the province.

Keep Reading Show less