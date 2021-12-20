Trending Tags

This Enchanting Ontario Snowshoe Trail Leads You Under A Canopy Of Sparkling Lights

It's time for a magical evening adventure.

Courtesy of Deerhurst Resort

Experience the feeling of a calm winter night and take a stroll past a forest of trees with twinkly lights surrounding you.

Deerhurst Resort in Hunstville has the most magical snowshoe trail that you can explore at night under a canopy of bright lights.

The Starlight Trail leads you past a forest, along Peninsula Lake. It is lined with twinkly lights, along with some above, for a truly enchanting winter night experience. The resort offers starlit trails all year long, but you can't beat this winter experience with snowshoes.

There are hiking trails on the resort that you can enjoy during the day, including one with a lookout point. Other activities include a skating rink and snowmobile trail for a well-rounded winter getaway.

After your snowshoe, you can cozy up by an outdoor firepit with more twinkly lights around you. Trail access and snowshoe rentals are included in your stay at the resort.

Deerhurst Resort Starlight Trail

Courtesy of Deerhurst Resort

Price: Free with a resort stay

When: Late December to March (weather permitting)

Address: 1235 Deerhurst Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Relax at a lakefront resort with a spa, restaurants and pools, made extra magical during the winter. They have trails lit up with twinkly lights for evening walks throughout the year. The snowshoe trail is especially beautiful with a layer of fresh snow under the lights, and views of the lake.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

